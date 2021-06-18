If you're looking to live in a "little slice of hell," your dream home awaits in Colorado.

Realtor Mimi Foster has not sugarcoated the issues with a listing for a home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that is going for the mere price of $592,500 for a graffiti-covered interior and a smell coming from a basement freezer that may actually be the mouth of hell. (The video below includes profane graffiti.)

The 3,598-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an interior covered in graffiti and obscenities and a crumbling back deck unsafe for anyone to actually step on right now. It's like moving into the defaced home abandoned by Walter White and his family in "Breaking Bad" after it becomes public that he is a meth kingpin.

"If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further!" Foster wrote in the listing.

"You will also notice there is not one surface of the home that has not been enhanced with black spray paint or a swinging hammer — damage done by an angry departing tenant who didn’t want to pay rent," the listing reads. "But don’t let that slow you down. It’s not nearly as daunting as the freezer in the basement that’s full of meat and hasn’t had electricity to it for over a year. So be sure to wear your mask. Not for anyone else’s protection but your own. You may not be able to endure the smell if you don’t."

Foster had previously created a nearly eight-minute YouTube video titled "Tenants from Hell" showcasing the damage in case the listing wasn't enough to send a shiver down the spine of the average prospective homebuyer.

“I’m an author in my spare time. I know that in real estate stories grab attention, so when I have an unusual property I try to make it a story. And this was an unusual property,” Foster told The Denver Post. "I didn’t want anyone to walk in unprepared.”

Foster has been working in real estate for 30 years and she has never seen anything like this home. She told The Denver Post she also found multiple dead cats that had been left locked in the home by a former tenant, whom she said ran a pet shelter out of the house.

She told Slate that the tenant who was evicted in 2019 was allowed back in the house by a property manager unsupervised to get her belongings and promptly defaced the home in a matter of hours.

The homeowner lives out of state and hasn't seen the home in a decade, Foster told Slate. The owner filed an insurance claim and was told vandalism wasn't covered, Foster said in the interview with The Denver Post.

The home was going into foreclosure, but the bank contacted the owner in the wake of Foster's listing going viral to delay foreclosure for the time being, the realtor told Slate. Foster figured the housing market is so red hot right now across the country, it was the perfect time to try to sell a home that seemed impossible to move.

After all, who could resist buying a home with these types of amenities?

"The upstairs has a catwalk, large master with soaking tub and dual sinks, plus two additional bedrooms and bath — all covered in black spray paint, vulgarities, and other substances which are no longer identifiable," she wrote in the listing. "The basement is amazing — or at least it will be once all the debris is cleared out, the floor coverings are replaced, and the obscenities are painted over."

Since the listing has gone viral, Foster told The Denver Post she has gotten double-digit offers on the home, which she said will need more than $100,000 worth of repairs to be livable again.

It turns out there are many people who want to live in "a slice of hell."