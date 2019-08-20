The bigger the house, the better. Right? Not necessarily, according to a new Google report.

Smaller houses are trending, and the search engine site recently revealed that home buyers are increasingly seeking out one style in particular.

“'Ranch' was the most popular home style searched for on Google from April 2018 through April 2019," a Google spokesperson told TODAY Home.

Keywords relating to the single-floor style also peaked over the last year.

"Over the same time period (April 2018-April 2019), searches for 'front porch ideas for ranch style homes' increased more than 5000%. Since Jan. 1, 2019, searches for 'what is a split level ranch' have increased 160%, and searches for 'ranch style home plans' have risen 60%," the spokesperson said.

These charming, single-floor houses are typically characterized by open floor plans and initially saw a rise in popularity in the 1950s and 1960s.

Ranch homes are definitely on the rise, but they're not an entirely new trend. Google confirmed that the last time searches for “ranch style homes” peaked was April 2016.

During that time, Trulia also released a study that found ranch homes were the most popular house style in 34 states. The same study also found that ranch homes were most common in California, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.

"Ranch-style homes tend to be on the smaller side and could appeal to first-time home buyers. There’s also the added convenience of having a single-story home, which can be functional for smaller families or seniors who may be less mobile," Marcelo Vilela, Trulia's communications manager, said.

They're also pretty easy to clean and maintain, and generally cost less than larger homes, according to Trulia data.

It's been three years since Trulia conducted its survey, but the real estate website isn't surprised the house style is trending again.

"Ranch-style homes have generally always been popular across the country, but we’re seeing more come on the market. Ranch-style homes generally tend to be smaller and could likely fall into the category of a starter home that would appeal to many first-time home buyers," Vilela said.

While ranch homes are definitely rising in popularity, a few other keywords also made it onto Google's list of highly searched home styles. So if you've been searching for Tudor, craftsman, Mediterranean or modern-style homes, you're in good company!