This actress is living our childhood fantasy with a ball pit in her house

share tweet pin email

Rachel Bloom is ready to have a ball at home — literally. The star and co-creator of The CW’s hit show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” realized all of our childhood dreams this weekend when she and her husband, Dan Gregor, turned their basement into a ball pit.

And, no, the couple doesn’t have children; they’re just big kids at heart!

“We have turned part of our basement into a ball pit and I have never been happier,” Bloom shared on Instagram.

Bloom chronicled the creation of this awesome adult playroom on her Instagram page, and shared a photo of Gregor playing in the pit.

The secret behind the couple's genius playroom? An old mattress, foam, dog fences, old blankets and a huge supply of plastic balls from Amazon. Pretty awesome, right?

It's not every day that we find a ball pit made for adults in someone's home, but the trend of adults reliving their childhood is nothing new. Remember the adult coloring book craze? What about indoor trampoline parks?

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Rachel Bloom of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend': Love triangles rarely work out Play Video - 2:48 Rachel Bloom of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend': Love triangles rarely work out Play Video - 2:48

Adult game rooms — complete with life-size childhood favorite arcade machines — have been a growing trend for years, and many bars now stock up on retro board games to entertain nostalgic customers.

Of course, adults aren't having all the fun! A growing number of parents are now creating dream playrooms (and entire playhouses) for their kids, and perhaps living vicariously through them. This Seattle dad, for instance, recently re-created Diagon Alley from "Harry Potter" for his daughters, and we're pretty impressed.

Whether you're a fan of ball pits or not, you have to admit that having one in your own home is pretty cool!