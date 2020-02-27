'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk surprises his parents with a sweet home makeover

When your son is interior designer Bobby Berk, you know you’ve got a home makeover coming your way.

The “Queer Eye” star went back to his childhood home in Mount Vernon, Missouri, to give his parents, Connie and Jerry Berk, a whole new look for their old farmhouse.

“It started out with my mom wanting a new kitchen, but, you know, you’ve watched the show,” Berk explained in the reveal video. “I can’t do just one room, so I did the whole house.”

Partnering with Target, Berk updated almost every room in the house, from the living room and kitchen to the master bedroom and guest room (which used to be his room).

“We moved into this house 27 years ago, and (my parents) have really never done anything to it,” he said. “It was remodeled by the people who lived in it before, which I think happened in 1977, so it’s been a while.”

The makeover took two months, but it was clearly worth the wait. “Oh my gosh, this is awesome,” his mom gushed while walking through the front door to see the makeover for the first time. His dad even teared up a little.

“I actually don’t know if I’ve ever seen my dad cry, so to see him tear up, it was a deep moment,” Berk said.

Before: The living room felt a little dark and crowded. Courtesy of Bobby Berk

The dark living room got a fresh paint job and new furniture, making it feel brighter and more comfortable. He also replaced the old wood floor with a lighter-toned, wide-plank wood.