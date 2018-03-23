Get the latest from TODAY

You have signed up for our newsletter.

You’ll get the best of TODAY delivered to your inbox.

Sign up for our newsletter.

'Pulp Fiction' fans will immediately recognize this house from the movie

It’s the “Royale with Cheese” of properties.

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson play hitmen in the 1994 cult classic.Everett Collection

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

It may be a modest-looking, one-story house, but it certainly has some stories to tell.

The 1,702-square-foot ranch was used to portray the home of Quentin Tarantino's character, Jimmie, in the 1994 movie "Pulp Fiction," and some pretty memorable scenes took place between its walls. It’s where Vincent and Jules (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson) visit right after a gruesome hit job.

 The home was built in 1936 and had a role in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction." The Agency

Fans of the film will appreciate that even after all these years, the house looks basically the same besides some minor cosmetic updates. And now, it’s on the market for $1.395 million.

Located in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood, the 1936 home features three bedrooms and two baths (bloody towels not included).

The kitchen — where Jimmie shared his gourmet coffee with Vincent and Jules — features white-painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a corner breakfast bar. There’s also a custom bookcase and an area for a dining table.

 The kitchen is a great place to share gourmet coffee with friends. The Agency
 Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino in "Pulp Fiction" Everett Collection

A spacious open living-and-dining area shines with natural light thanks to a large window.

 The living room is open and spacious. The Agency

The master bedroom features plenty of custom storage space, recessed lighting and a window seat.

 The bedroom get a lot of natural light. The Agency

Outside in the backyard, there’s a nice covered brick patio and garage (a perfect place to clean the car in secret. You know, if the occasion arises ... ).

 The backyard patio is covered in bricks. The Agency

Other amenities include a washer and dryer, fireplace and central heating. According to the listing, it’s in a great school district and near some of Hollywood’s major studios.

Who knows? Maybe it'll be featured in another movie.

See more pictures of this famous house at The Agency.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

See Christie Brinkley's Hamptons home and other hideaways of the super rich

02:15

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.