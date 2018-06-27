All three products can be bought for under $35 online or at the local hardware store. That's a small price to pay for peace of mind when you're away from home this summer.

1. Lock pin by Gatehouse, $3, Lowes

This is also available on Amazon for $9.

The lock pin, or cylinder lock, helps make sliding glass doors more secure against someone trying to yank them open. It costs less than $3 and installation is easy: Simply drill three holes in the door and add the screws.

2. Defiant strike plate, $13, Home Depot

A burglar trying to kick in a door that is locked with a deadbolt will have a much harder time thanks to this strike plate. The strike plate fits on any doorframe, reinforcing the door against strong blows or pounding. Standard screws come in the packaging, making it easy to install.

3. BDF S8MC window film, $35 and up, Amazon

This security film helps keep the window intact even if a burglar breaks the glass. The film, which sells for $34.99, can be cut to the size of the window to coat the pane inside and out. Use a squeegee to remove any air bubbles and further secure the window if the glass breaks.

For the latest in home security, Rossen also checked out the cameras and apps that make it easy to sense motion in your house, videotape intruders and alert you instantly wherever you are.

