Property Brothers teaming up with Brad Pitt in new home renovation series

What's one step more amazing than getting a home renovation from HGTV's Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott?

How about getting celebrities like Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, Jeremy Renner and Viola Davis involved?

Well, that's about to happen with the Scotts' new show for HGTV, "Celebrity IOU," in which stars will "express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears," according to a network news release.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan noted in the release.

Added Drew, "Being a part of this show really hits home for us. This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes."

And hey, if you can have a little star power along for the ride as well, why not?

In each episode, the celebrities talk about the people in their personal lives who've meant so much to them and who could benefit from a little home face-lift. Thus far, the roster of A-listers includes all those names above, plus Rebel Wilson and Michael Bublé.

"Celebrity IOU" is set to start airing on Mondays, beginning April 13 at 9 p.m. ET. Let's get ready to renovate!