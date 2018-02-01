share tweet pin email

When it comes to renovating a historic home, “don’t harm the charm.” At least that’s the motto Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and his fiancee Linda Phan used while re-doing a 97-year-old house in Los Angeles.

In HGTV Magazine’s March issue — in which Drew and his brother Jonathan grace the cover — the couple showed off their newly updated and totally charming five-bedroom, four-bathroom home.

HGTV Magazine

While the Scott brothers and Phan gave the home a major makeover, they kept some of the home’s original elements that give it character.

In the living room, they transformed the space from boring and lifeless to modern and elegant with a fresh coat of light gray paint and new oak floors in a herringbone pattern. But they didn’t touch the fireplace’s Art Deco opening, which Drew said was one of their favorite features in the house.

David Tsay/ HGTV Magazine

As for furniture, the couple gravitated towards velvet fabrics. Two kelly green armchairs by Mercer41 act as gorgeous statement pieces in the room.

One of the biggest projects they did on the home was relocating the kitchen closer to the living room and expanding it “so it could truly be the hub of our home,” Drew explained. The new space is truly stunning with a large porcelain-top island lined with five studded stools for friends and family to gather.

David Tsay/ HGTV Magazine

Clean white cabinets and a white tile backsplash show off a great contrast to the dark countertops. When it came to choosing the hardware, they knew exactly what they wanted explained Jonathan. “Literally every inspiration photo they showed me had brass!”

See more of the beautiful home, including behind-the-scenes before and after shots and exclusive photos of the couple, in the March issue of HGTV Magazine on newsstands Feb. 6.