/ Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

It was a big year for the “Property Brothers.”

Drew and Jonathan Scott, 40, got nostalgic in recent Instagram posts, remembering some of their biggest moments from the past year.

“2018 has been an incredible year and I count my lucky stars every day for having such amazing people in my life,” Drew captioned a post featuring his top 9 most liked Instagram moments from 2018.

Drew’s top moments, of course, included his wedding to Linda Phan, 33, global creative director for Scott Brothers. The couple, who met in 2010 at a Toronto Fashion Week event, said “I do” in front of 300 friends and family members during a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Italy.

“I married my best friend,” Drew wrote. And, the two seem to be thoroughly enjoying married life since their nuptials in May. In October, he shared a picture of him and Phan in front of a stunning backdrop of mountains and nature. “Never take any of this for granted!” he captioned the photo.

Jonathan also had fond memories of 2018, writing, “What an exciting year this has been,” alongside a collection of his top moments which included travel and time with loved ones.

A recent photo of him with his family dressed up in pretty spectacular (and very festive!) Christmas outfits made the cut. “Not sure if you can tell...we have fun,” he captioned the original photo.

Another top moment was a photo of a home makeover. The HGTV star showed what a little paint can do to the exterior of a house. “It’s not the size that matters, it’s what you do with the front door,” he wrote next to the photo of a blue house with a cheerful yellow door.

Both brothers thanked their friends, family and fans for a great year. Jonathan also teased, “And get ready... 2019 is gonna be a wicked ride.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for them!