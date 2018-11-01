Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Java. Joe. Or plain old coffee: no matter what you call it, many of us don't start our days without it.

And, thanks to a killer deal on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, you can score one very popular coffee maker at a great price.

The reviews are solid. The price is right. Usually, this maker retails for $55, but it's now $33, which means it's 41 percent off. We've caught it on sale for around $44 before, but this is the lowest price we've seen.

Hamilton Beach (46205) Coffee Maker, $33 (usually $55), Amazon

This one has nearly 800 customer reviews. And we featured it in our list of must-have tools for brewing the perfect cup of coffee.

Here's why: It has a programmable clock, meaning you wake up to the eye-opening, delicious smell of freshly brewed coffee every day. It brews bold or regular, depending on how intense you like your drink. And, the brew basket swings out, to avoid a mess.

The Hamilton Beach coffee maker's basket swivels out to avoid spilled coffee grounds. Hamilton Beach

And, the Hamilton Beach lets you pause between pours through a smart-pouring spout — perfect to avoid coffee overflow all over the counter.

So yes, we know, lots of folks love their fancy, deluxe, high-end machines. The ones that create foamy cappuccinos and steely espressos. But for those of us who appreciate a simple, strong cup o'Joe, this device does the trick.

Here's what one reviewer had to say:

"I absolutely love this coffee maker. I am older and wheelchair-bound so trying to fill a coffee maker can be a challenge, not with this one. I bought it hoping that it would be easier for me to use and it met all my expectations."

All we can say is: enjoy!

Hamilton Beach (46205) Coffee Maker, $33 (usually $55), Amazon

Plus, more great grabs:

