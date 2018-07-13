Prime Day Deal Alert: 30 percent off a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Summer is all about spending time with friends and family outside — so what would a summer gathering be without music?

The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now 30 percent off on Amazon. You can snag the lightweight speaker, boasting more than 2,300 reviews, in black, blue or red for $28 today only.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $28 (usually $40), Amazon

According to one reviewer: "Love this speaker! You can't go wrong when purchasing this speaker. I'm no audiophile but I know what I want to hear out of a media player. These speakers met my expectations and even surpassed them. They sound nice and clear with good amount of bass, and the volume range is great."

Not only does this speaker offer strong sound capabilities at a low price, it can also play music — non-stop — for up to 24 hours. It's also small enough to take with you, and is outdoor-proof, meaning that it can be exposed to most elements without worry.

This major deal is only available to Amazon Prime members. Don't have a Prime account? Sign up for the 30-day free trial now. You'll not only be able to grab this speaker at the low price of $28, but you'll also have access to the thousands of markdowns coming next Monday on Prime Day.

