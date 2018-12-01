Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's perfectly natural to be a little skeptical of buying a mattress online. We spend about a third of our lives sleeping. But, what if we told you there was a deal out there that lets you purchase a mattress and test it out for six months, then return it if you're unhappy?

Today on Amazon, NECTAR Gel Memory Foam mattresses are on major markdown. You can purchase Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King and California King mattresses in their line at discounts over 25 percent! Plus, you'll also receive two free pillows and 180-day risk-free trial with this Amazon-exclusive offer.

It's the cheapest the mattress has ever been.

NECTAR Queen Mattress + 2 Free Pillows, $543 (usually $850), Amazon

Don't have a Prime Account? Sign up for a free trial and make this deal your inaugural purchase. You'll need a Prime membership to participate in Prime Day next Monday, too.

You can nab a queen-sized mattresses for just $543 (that's 36 percent off), two free premium pillows and the option to try it out and return it if you're unsatisfied, all with free shipping. Can you think of a better deal? We can't.

