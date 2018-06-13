Get the latest from TODAY
This house surely has lots of stories to tell.
Entertainment legend Bob Hope’s family estate in Toluca Lake, California, has seen its share of celebrity guests, including neighbors Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. It’s also where the iconic comedian spent his final days before his death in 2003.
Get the latest from TODAY
And now, the 14,000-square-foot house, which Hope shared with his wife Dolores (who passed away in 2011) and their kids, has a new owner who plans to preserve and restore the famous property.
Businessman Ron Burkle purchased the home for $15 million, adding to his collection of Bob Hope properties (he also bought Hope’s uniquely-designed Palm Springs estate).
The Toluca Lake estate was built in 1939 and features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, sitting on a private 5.2 acres.
In the living room, a gorgeous stone fireplace provides quite the charm. We can just imagine the star-studded parties the couple hosted here.
The blue kitchen features a large island in the center along with tons of cabinet space. There’s also a breakfast nook next to a large window that looks like the perfect place to catch up with family before a busy day.
A cozy den with custom bookshelves and fireplace seems like it would be a great place to cuddle up with one of the comedian’s many published books.
Outside, there’s plenty of fresh air, beautiful landscaping (with formal gardens to boot) and fun activities, including a three-hole golf course, putting green and swimming pool.
A spokesperson for Craig Strong, executive director of the estates division at Pacific Union International (who represented both the buyer and seller in the deal) said that several developers were interested the estate and it could have easily sold for more, but it was important to the couple’s daughter, Linda, that the home be preserved.
In keeping with Dolores Hope’s will, all of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation.