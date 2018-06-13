And now, the 14,000-square-foot house, which Hope shared with his wife Dolores (who passed away in 2011) and their kids, has a new owner who plans to preserve and restore the famous property.

Businessman Ron Burkle purchased the home for $15 million, adding to his collection of Bob Hope properties (he also bought Hope’s uniquely-designed Palm Springs estate).

The Toluca Lake estate was built in 1939 and features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, sitting on a private 5.2 acres.

In the living room, a gorgeous stone fireplace provides quite the charm. We can just imagine the star-studded parties the couple hosted here.

Living room Erik Grammer & EGP Imaging/Shooting LA, courtesy of Pacific Union International

The blue kitchen features a large island in the center along with tons of cabinet space. There’s also a breakfast nook next to a large window that looks like the perfect place to catch up with family before a busy day.

Despite the blue hue, this kitchen feels cheery. Erik Grammer & EGP Imaging/Shooting LA, courtesy of Pacific Union International

A cozy den with custom bookshelves and fireplace seems like it would be a great place to cuddle up with one of the comedian’s many published books.

A library we could stay in all day Erik Grammer & EGP Imaging/Shooting LA, courtesy of Pacific Union International

Outside, there’s plenty of fresh air, beautiful landscaping (with formal gardens to boot) and fun activities, including a three-hole golf course, putting green and swimming pool.

The estate has an outdoor pool and indoor pool. Erik Grammer & EGP Imaging/Shooting LA, courtesy of Pacific Union International

A spokesperson for Craig Strong, executive director of the estates division at Pacific Union International (who represented both the buyer and seller in the deal) said that several developers were interested the estate and it could have easily sold for more, but it was important to the couple’s daughter, Linda, that the home be preserved.