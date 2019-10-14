The influx of pumpkin patch pictures on social media can only mean one thing: Halloween is right around the corner!

If you’ve snagged yourself a perfect pumpkin, but still haven’t found the energy to carve it, you might want to consider a no-carve option. Decorating with paint, paper and props can also be a great activity to do with kids — it’s much safer and easier than cutting into a pumpkin — although you might want to munch on some pumpkin seeds while you work for the sake of nostalgia.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most creative and fun no-carve pumpkin ideas from Instagram to give you a bit of inspiration. From a cheery cactus to pumpkin faces to the trendiest coffee drink of the season, here are 13 ideas to bring your pumpkin game to the next level.

1. Cactus Pumpkin

You don’t need a green thumb to master these cacti pumpkins. In fact, all you need is some spray paint, colored paper and a hot glue gun. The DIY blog Aww Sam even has free printables to help this project go smoothly (as opposed to, you know, prickly).

2. Unicorn Pumpkin

Want a magical pumpkin-decorating experience? Break out the glitter and craft supplies to make a sweet unicorn. Start by spray painting the pumpkin white and gluing on ears created out of sturdy felt. Use a modeling material, like Model Magic, to form the horn and hair. For more detailed instruction, check out this tutorial from Confettidea.

3. Lego Pumpkin

If your kids love Legos, this no-carve pumpkin idea is perfect (and so simple!). You just need some yellow and black paint, a plastic jar lid and glue. See the complete tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

4. Funny-Face Pumpkin

This design proves you can give your pumpkin a spooky face without a knife. While this example was created from supplies in a pre-made decorating kit, you could create a DIY version using construction paper, felt or modeling material.

5. '80s Pumpkin

Should we call this a no-carve punk-kin? Give your project a throwback vibe with this '80s-themed idea. Barley & Birch has a template for the cool shades seen here.

6. Troll Pumpkin

Whether your kids love the "Trolls" movies or you're just feeling nostalgic for your own childhood, here’s a cute idea that’s easy to do and will make you want to sing and dance once it’s done. Supplies include large googly eyes and faux fur. See the tutorial at Craft Create Cook.

7. Melted-Crayon Pumpkin

Want a bright and colorful pumpkin for your porch or table? These watercolor-esque designs are made with melted crayons. Just pop the pumpkin in the oven for a bit and then color over them while they’re still hot to see the wax melt instantly. Watch the video tutorial at Hello, Wonderful.

8. "Harry Potter" Pumpkin

Here’s a pretty idea for creative muggles, and it’s perfect for celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter" this year. Some Mod Podge, molding clay and HP silicone stamps are used in this spell-binding design. Watch the complete tutorial here.

9. Poison Apple Pumpkin

Warning: Do not eat! Turn your pumpkin into a poison apple with some red and white paint along with a green piece of felt. See the simple how-to at Ariel & Alder.

10. Pumpkin Spice Latte Pumpkin

If your go-to fall accessory is a PSL, here’s the perfect no-carve pumpkin design for you. DIY it with some paint and cotton, and top it off with a straw. Yum!

11. Fox Pumpkin

Go wild by turning your pumpkin into a sly fox. It may look so sweet and innocent but it’s scary how easy it is to make. See the tutorial for this and other woodland creatures at Simple As That.

12. Mummy Pumpkin

Hands on as we Grow

Grab a roll of gauze and some googly eyes to create these adorable mummy pumpkins — a great project for kids! See the tutorial at Hands On As We Grow.

This article was originally published on Oct. 16, 2017 on TODAY.