Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 20, 2019, 8:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

It's officially spring, which means it's time to open the windows, clean the house and give your home a fresh new feel.

If you are in need of new home items to spark joy in your household, then you're in luck because H&M is having a huge spring sale right now. You can score up to 60 percent off on bedding, decor, candles and more!

Most of us know H&M for their trendy, yet affordable fashion finds, but one of our editors is actually a big fan of H&M's home goods.

"I have a few items from H&M Home. My most recent purchase was a dusty rose throw pillow cover for like $5," said Aline Martins, TODAY commerce editor. "My old throw pillow was looking rough and I wanted to switch up my bedding's color scheme."

"It's the best $5 I've spent in the past few months, truly," she added. "I get compliments on the color of the pillow, and the cover is a sturdy material. If you're looking for cheap home basics that look more expensive than they are, look no further."

Here are six of our favorite home deals from the H&M spring sale.

H&M Home Deals

1. Handmade Jute Basket, $15 (usually $25), H&M

This charcoal gray jute basket is currently 40 percent off. It's perfect for storing odds and ends in a chic and stylish way. It will make a great addition to an entryway, bedroom, toy room or living room.

2. Slub Cotton Cushion Cover, $6 (usually $13), H&M

H&M has a lot of adorable cushion covers on sale for less than $10! We think this beautiful purple and teal floral pattern is perfect for springtime. You could buy multiple and easily switch them out depending on the season.

This handy makeup organizer is great for helping you get your makeup decluttered and organized. Use it to store your favorite lipsticks, moisturizers and more in an aesthetically pleasing way.

4. Patterned Cotton Rug, $17 (usually $30), H&M

This woven cotton rug features a neutral design that can complement all different room styles. Use it to add some coziness or interest to any area of the house.

5. Small Wooden Cutting Board, $13 (usually $25), H&M

This cute wooden cutting board can be used to prep veggies or serve snacks. For 48 percent off, you can't beat the price.

This pretty light green throw is a great spring color and great for adding a pop of color to your couch or bed. It's made from a double-layered woven fabric with fringed sides.