Deep breaths: It’s time to clean your pantry. We promise the process isn’t as stressful as you think. It may even be — dare we say it — fun. At the very least, good times are in store once your pantry is all neat and tidy. Yes, not only can organizing your kitchen command center spark joy, but it will also boost efficiency, whether you’re looking for that all-purpose cleaner you swear you put on the bottom shelf, or a can of beans to make Natalie Morales’ Brazilian Black Beans and Rice. These simple and easy-to-maintain ideas from professional organizers will help you get your shelf esteem back in no time, whether you have a dedicated pantry closet or use a few kitchen cabinets as your dry goods quarters.

Courtesy Crate & Barrel

1. Start with a pantry purge. The secret behind this dreamy pantry? It’s not just the bins and canisters that make it an organized oasis, but the fact that clutter isn’t created from expired or unnecessary items. To do a pantry purge, “clear a space in your kitchen, whether it be a counter or table, and start pulling everything out of the pantry,” says Stormy Perez, a Tasker on Taskrabbit who specializes in organization. Do this every 3-6 months. And, she adds: “If you are a bulk buyer but have limited space, review the items you have on subscription orders.”

Joanne Tolford

2. Try adjustable drawer dividers. Tyler Del Vento, the founder and principal designer at TDV Design, says doing so is an easy way to maintain a clutter-free pantry. “Adjustable dividers not only provide a clear visual, but they allow you to customize interiors to fit any need,” she adds.

Stormy Perez

3. Use shelf inserts. Also known as shelf risers, “they are some of the most-used items by professional organizers for good reason,” says Perez. That’s because they maximize vertical space. Perez is fan of shelf inserts from The Container Store, but you should have luck at any home supplies store.

Carmel Brantley / Carmel Brantley

4. Add baskets to streamline snacks and non-perishables. This tip comes from interior designer Caitlin Kah of Caitlin Kah Interiors. “They look chic yet relaxed, come in a million sizes, and don’t require changing the existing design of your pantry,” she says. “Buy a variety of sizes to accommodate different products — taller baskets for back-up staples, like olive oils, and shorter ones for snacks,” she adds. And while matching baskets are great, she also appreciates different weaves and colors for a more organic vibe.

Let Your Space Bloom, LLC

5. Remove bulky cardboard packaging. They take up too much room and can attract pests, per Amy Bloomer, founder and owner of Let Your Space Bloom. Instead: “Individually wrapped items that are frequently used should be stored in open containers so one can ‘throw and go,’” she says, adding that they can also help reduce the time it takes to put away groceries.

Joanne Tolford

6. Use mason jars. Del Vento and other pros are big proponents of this inexpensive kitchen staple. Made from thick, non-porous glass to prevent stains and odors, they are designed for long-term use. That said, “You can also replace the seal and cap portion to extend the life of your jars,” says Del Vento. Glass storage like this is also more eco-friendly, as plastics can contain BPAs or other toxic chemicals.

Crate & Barrel

7. Or shop for any clear containers. Del Ventro generally suggests investing in clear storage containers with sealed lids, since they keep food fresh and allow you to identify any ingredient at a glance. Plus, these containers can help you assess inventory on cereal, nuts, etc.

Satit Weiss

8. Befriend Lazy Susans. “Cans, jars, condiments and the like work so well on these,” says Sarit Weiss, founder of professional organization company Neat & Orderly. “No more running to the store thinking you’re out of beans, only to find that three cans are stacked along back of the shelf but you just couldn’t see them.” Weiss recommends using a two-tier Lazy Susan on taller shelves to maximize vertical space.

Crate & Barrel

9. Try zip-top bags for on-the-go storage. You’re probably not stashing mason jars in your bag when you want to bring a snack for your commute. Perez says this is where different types of organizing products come in handy. “For instance, dry goods tend to need airtight containers,” she says. Pictured above are selections with a zipper closure to preserve food, and wide mouths that make snacking on nuts or dried fruit easy when out and about.

Sarit Weiss

10. Remember: location, location, location. It’s time to consider the items you only use once or twice a year, like during holidays. “Hosting and party supplies, or bakeware if you hardly bake, should all be placed on a higher up shelf,” says Weiss. “Less-used items should not be taking up eye-level spots that you’ll want exclusively for everyday products.” And, of course, even when storing up high, keep like items together.

Storing wine on its side prevents corks from drying out over time. Joanne Tolford

11. Store wine on its side. This trick has three benefits, per Del Vento. “It keeps corks from drying out, which can cause wine to age too quickly, increases storage efficiency and elevates the overall design,” she says. If you don’t have fancy custom shelves like these, consider using padded crates so nothing breaks.

Stormy Perez

12. Ditch junk drawers. Perez calls the concept of a junk drawer a trap, and we agree. “If you are going to get the most out of your pantry, everything must have a place,” she says. After all, “A place for everything and everything in its place” is an adage for a reason.

Nicole Gabai

13. Get everything off the floor. “This helps to avoid tripping,” says Nicole Gabai, a certified professional virtual organizer. And it means you should consider hanging up your brooms and mops. “A great, cost-effective option is to stagger your products and use plastic hooks,” she adds.

Nicole Gabai

14. Store spices in a drawer. No more spices scattered across a random shelf. “Most spices are too small and easy to lose in a pantry space,” says Bloomer. “I always recommend storing spices either in a drawer or a Lazy Susan, near a cooktop or stove so they are easy to access and use before their expiration date.”

Nicole Gabai

15. Install pull-out shelves. If you have the depth available in your kitchen or pantry, Gabai says pull-out shelves are a great way to keep your space organized. “By pulling out the whole shelf, you can see everything in there at a glance,” she says. “Make sure the contents are either all one category, or use clear bins to keep things organized.”

Stormy Perez

16. Categorize your jars. For example, “Some people prefer alphabetical order, while others go by type, region or purpose,” says Perez. “You can also use any bin or box to help keep them organized.” Packet spices can be corralled into a small bin with a handle, while spice jars can go on rack organizer, she explains.

Nicole Gabai

17. Add behind-the-door storage. “One of my favorite pantry maximizers is the space behind a door,” says Gabai. Add very shallow shelving, as in this photo. Tall, thin jars like oils and vinegars, zip-top-bags and napkins are particularly well-suited for this crevice, she says.

Felice Cohen

18. Take advantage of awkward spaces. Pantry reorganization can be quite the puzzle, but don’t automatically skip the small spots. “Some pantries have hard-to-reach back corners or odd shelving,” says professional organizer, author and motivational speaker Felice Cohen. “When deciding where to store things, make the best match by experimenting with items that may fit better in other places.”

Let Your Space Bloom, LLC

19. Organize your coffee and tea with drawer dividers. You use drawer dividers to keep spice pouches and kitchen tools in order, so why not employ this technique to streamline your daily cuppa joe or tea? “Drawer dividers are a game changer to keep categories corralled,” says Bloomer. Organize by coffee or tea flavors, making sure to separate caffeinated options from decaf.

Sarit Weiss

20. Give kids easy access to snacks. Snack time shouldn’t be an excuse for youngsters to wreak havoc in the pantry. “Place open bins on lower shelves so kids can access snacks on their own,” says Weiss. “Get rid of bulky boxes, and empty out all bars from their packaging to create more space,” she adds, noting that visibility and accessibility are essential for helping kids keep things tidy.

Sarit Weiss

21. Label, label, label. “The key to maintaining organization, especially in a household with more than one person, is to label everything,” says Weiss. Plus, this helps guarantee that the entire household is on the same page. “Imagine trusting other family members to unpack the groceries for a change!” she explains. Weiss recommends using a label maker to achieve a cohesive look — or buying chalkboard labels, which you can also easily update as needed.

Stormy Perez

22. Label your laundry supplies, too. “People tend to throw items in bins or baskets without a label,” says Perez, which can lead to accidentally grabbing, say, dishwasher detergent when you meant to get laundry detergent. So, while you’re making food labels, cover some cleaning supply ground, too. Do so as you check to see if items are expired or no longer in use, says Perez, a task she calls “the base of all organizing projects.”