The media mogul is expanding her Montecito property with this $6.85 million purchase.
Image: Premiere Of OWN's "Queen Sugar" - Arrivals
Steve Granitz / WireImage

By Julie Pennell

It looks like Oprah Winfrey is expanding her Montecito, California, estate.

The media queen just purchased her neighbor’s ranch — oh, and that neighbor just happened to be actor Jeff Bridges. Gotta keep that property in the Hollywood family!

The home was listed for $7.495 million.Eric Foote/ Elevated Horizon

The home was listed for $7.495 million and Winfrey reportedly paid $6.85 million for it.

While there’s no word on what she plans to do with the ranch, the property is a beauty.

Built in 1919 and extensively renovated in 2016, the Spanish Revival estate sits on about 4 acres of lush green land.

This living area is bright and airy yet also feels warm and cozy.Eric Foote/ Elevated Horizon

Inside feels cozy with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of fireplaces — there are five, to be exact. Plenty of windows and French doors throughout make the space feel bright and sunny with natural light.

The living room has plenty of space for entertaining. Eric Foote/ Elevated Horizon

The large kitchen features wood cabinets, a center island with quartz countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. It looks like a perfect place to nosh on avocados, homegrown in Winfrey’s very own avocado orchard, of course.

The kitchen looks like the ultimate space to cook up a feast for friends and family. Eric Foote/ Elevated Horizon

In the master suite, you’ll find exposed beamed ceilings plus a pretty sitting area by the bay window and fireplace. It’s a setting that could only be made more charming by curling up with a good book.

We've got our eyes on that fireplace! Eric Foote/ Elevated Horizon

The tranquil master bathroom has been newly constructed and features heated teak floors, an oversized marble shower and dual walk-in closets.

The master bathroom includes both a large shower and free-standing tub.Eric Foote/ Elevated Horizon
The master closet is very spacious. Eric Foote/ Elevated Horizon

In addition to three bedrooms in the main house, there’s also a detached one-bedroom guesthouse for friends and family.

Other standouts of the property include a pool and pool house, a large carriage house, horse facilities (including a five-stall barn, corral and tack room), a citrus orchard and even a butterfly garden.

Jump in!Eric Foote/ Elevated Horizon

The home was listed and sold by Sally Hanseth at Coldwell Banker.

Julie Pennell