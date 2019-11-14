It looks like Oprah Winfrey is expanding her Montecito, California, estate.
The media queen just purchased her neighbor’s ranch — oh, and that neighbor just happened to be actor Jeff Bridges. Gotta keep that property in the Hollywood family!
The home was listed for $7.495 million and Winfrey reportedly paid $6.85 million for it.
While there’s no word on what she plans to do with the ranch, the property is a beauty.
Built in 1919 and extensively renovated in 2016, the Spanish Revival estate sits on about 4 acres of lush green land.
Inside feels cozy with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of fireplaces — there are five, to be exact. Plenty of windows and French doors throughout make the space feel bright and sunny with natural light.
The large kitchen features wood cabinets, a center island with quartz countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. It looks like a perfect place to nosh on avocados, homegrown in Winfrey’s very own avocado orchard, of course.
In the master suite, you’ll find exposed beamed ceilings plus a pretty sitting area by the bay window and fireplace. It’s a setting that could only be made more charming by curling up with a good book.
The tranquil master bathroom has been newly constructed and features heated teak floors, an oversized marble shower and dual walk-in closets.
In addition to three bedrooms in the main house, there’s also a detached one-bedroom guesthouse for friends and family.
Other standouts of the property include a pool and pool house, a large carriage house, horse facilities (including a five-stall barn, corral and tack room), a citrus orchard and even a butterfly garden.