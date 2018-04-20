Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

'One Tree Hill' fans will instantly recognize this charming house — it's for sale!

Haley James Scott's house in 'One Tree Hill' is on the market.

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
The character Haley James (second from left) marries Nathan Scott (far left) and grew up in this Colonial Revival in the show.Warner Bros. Television /

If you grew up watching “One Tree Hill,” there’s a good chance you’ll be swooning over this house in Wilmington, North Carolina.

 The 2,427-square-foot house sits on a corner lot. Intracoastal Realty

The charming Colonial Revival property was used as the house Haley James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz) grew up in in the TV drama that aired on The CW from 2003-2012. It’s where a few notable scenes took place, including where Scott and her future husband Nathan (James Lafferty) first kissed as well as where he asked her parents for their daughter’s hand in marriage.

And now, someone else will get to make their own (real — not fictional) memories there. The house is changing owners in a sale that’s set to close April 24.

Real estate agent Lois Potratz said the TV connection has certainly drawn attention to the sale.

“We had to delay the listing because there was a 'One Tree Hill' convention,” she told TODAY Home, adding that the open houses were mixed with serious potential buyers and fans of the show who were just coming to see the place.

 Sit on the porch and watch all the 'One Tree Hill' fans drive by your house. Intracoastal Realty

Because of the fan base, the new owners will have to deal with being a stop on the “One Tree Hill” fans’ self-guided tours around town.

"During the conventions, we'd get hundreds of girls a day stopping by the house," current owner John Kilburn told TODAY. "I had never seen the show and had no idea the scale and popularity of it, but as we moved in it was immediately apparent how big of a deal it is."

He said that he and his wife didn't mind it as most of the fans were incredibly respectful and asked if they could take pictures. "We'd make an evening of it and sit outside on the front porch, having a cocktail and watch the girls come by," he said, adding that there have even been some reenactments of that epic first kiss right there in their front yard.

Sophia Bush: Why I love my raspy, outspoken voice

01:41

While most of the scenes in the show were filmed around the exterior of the house, the inside is just as beautiful. In fact, it has its own claim to fame as a set in CBS’s Stephen King drama, “Under The Dome.”

 The living room was featured in CBS's "Under the Dome." Intracoastal Realty

There’s a bright and cheery sun room that looks like the perfect place to have your morning coffee.

 The inviting sunroom Intracoastal Realty

The renovated kitchen features a dark subway tile backsplash, farm sink, Brazilian Granite counters and custom white cabinets.

 The kitchen includes a huge walk-in pantry and built-in wine cooler. Intracoastal Realty

And the bedrooms look very cozy, some even featuring their own private fireplaces and en suite baths.

 The bedrooms have plenty of sunlight. Intracoastal Realty
 The updated bathroom Intracoastal Realty

In the back, there’s a large deck overlooking the private backyard — you know, just in case you want to be outside, but need some privacy from the 'One Tree Hill' fans.

 The spacious back deck is a perfect spot for a summer barbecue. Intracoastal Realty

"We're going to miss it," Kilburn said. The family is moving to another city to be closer to his job. And as for his advice to the new owners, he says to just have fun with it. "There's no downtick in the popularity of (the house)," he said.

See more pictures of this gorgeous property at Intracoastal Realty.

