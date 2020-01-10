One of San Francisco's iconic 'Painted Ladies' Victorian homes is for sale

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

If the Painted Ladies look familiar, it may be because they feature in the opening credits of “Full House.” (But the house where the show filmed exterior shots of the Tanner residence is actually a few blocks away.)

The house for sale at 714 Steiner Street has a gorgeous, sweeping staircase up to the front door. F8 Photography

The iconic Painted Ladies attract countless tourists every year — so many, in fact, that in 2013, local residents became so frustrated with traffic congestion that the city banned tour buses in a 25-square-block area in the Alamo Square neighborhood.

A deck also offers stunning views. F8 Photography

The Painted Lady currently on the market, located at 714 Steiner Street, has three levels, each offering gorgeous views of the downtown San Francisco skyline.

This space has a lot of potential! F8 Photography

There’s also a two-car garage “that includes an abundance of space for storage or expansion possibilities,” according to the listing by Coldwell Banker.

The 2,588-square-foot home has maintained plenty of beautiful period details, including crown molding, hardwood floors and elaborately carved banisters and fireplaces.

The house has Victorian character in every nook. F8 Photography

There are also stunning bay windows that let in plenty of sunlight.