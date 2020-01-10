One of San Francisco's iconic 'Painted Ladies' Victorian homes is for sale

Imagine owning this piece of San Francisco history!
One of the city’s most famous homes just went on the market for $2.75 million. The Victorian home built in 1900 is part of the legendary row of "Painted Ladies" that border Alamo Square Park.
If the Painted Ladies look familiar, it may be because they feature in the opening credits of “Full House.” (But the house where the show filmed exterior shots of the Tanner residence is actually a few blocks away.)
The iconic Painted Ladies attract countless tourists every year — so many, in fact, that in 2013, local residents became so frustrated with traffic congestion that the city banned tour buses in a 25-square-block area in the Alamo Square neighborhood.
The Painted Lady currently on the market, located at 714 Steiner Street, has three levels, each offering gorgeous views of the downtown San Francisco skyline.
There’s also a two-car garage “that includes an abundance of space for storage or expansion possibilities,” according to the listing by Coldwell Banker.
The 2,588-square-foot home has maintained plenty of beautiful period details, including crown molding, hardwood floors and elaborately carved banisters and fireplaces.
There are also stunning bay windows that let in plenty of sunlight.
While the house has good bones, it’s definitely a fixer-upper. Interior photos reveal some stained walls, peeling paint, damaged flooring, and kitchens and bathrooms that probably just need to be gutted.
Anyone who buys this venerable Painted Lady will have their work cut out for them. But no doubt, there will be buyers jumping at the chance to restore one of the most recognizable pieces of real estate in the country!