One of San Francisco's iconic 'Painted Ladies' Victorian homes is for sale

You might recognize this block from the opening credits of “Full House.”
San Francisco Painted Ladies
The Victorian homes are famous for their colorful facades and intricate details.F8 Photography

By Lindsay Lowe

Imagine owning this piece of San Francisco history!

One of the city’s most famous homes just went on the market for $2.75 million. The Victorian home built in 1900 is part of the legendary row of "Painted Ladies" that border Alamo Square Park.

It's one of the most famous streets in the country.F8 Photography

If the Painted Ladies look familiar, it may be because they feature in the opening credits of “Full House.” (But the house where the show filmed exterior shots of the Tanner residence is actually a few blocks away.)

The house for sale at 714 Steiner Street has a gorgeous, sweeping staircase up to the front door.F8 Photography

The iconic Painted Ladies attract countless tourists every year — so many, in fact, that in 2013, local residents became so frustrated with traffic congestion that the city banned tour buses in a 25-square-block area in the Alamo Square neighborhood.

A deck also offers stunning views.F8 Photography

The Painted Lady currently on the market, located at 714 Steiner Street, has three levels, each offering gorgeous views of the downtown San Francisco skyline.

This space has a lot of potential!F8 Photography

There’s also a two-car garage “that includes an abundance of space for storage or expansion possibilities,” according to the listing by Coldwell Banker.

The 2,588-square-foot home has maintained plenty of beautiful period details, including crown molding, hardwood floors and elaborately carved banisters and fireplaces.

The house has Victorian character in every nook.F8 Photography

There are also stunning bay windows that let in plenty of sunlight.

There's plenty of natural light.F8 Photography

While the house has good bones, it’s definitely a fixer-upper. Interior photos reveal some stained walls, peeling paint, damaged flooring, and kitchens and bathrooms that probably just need to be gutted.

Whoever buys the house will probably completely renovate the interiors.F8 Photography

Anyone who buys this venerable Painted Lady will have their work cut out for them. But no doubt, there will be buyers jumping at the chance to restore one of the most recognizable pieces of real estate in the country!

