Love sneaking a peek at celebrity homes? So do we! In our series, "At Home with Natalie," we'll give you an inside look at some our favorite peoples' favorite places.

This time, Natalie Morales is visiting Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the best skiers in the world.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist (and one-time silver medalist) recently built her very first home in Edwards, Colorado, and she gave TODAY Home an exclusive look at her new abode.

Shiffrin's life on the slopes keeps her pretty busy. In fact, she's home for only two months of the year. So the 24-year-old said it was important for her to create a relaxing space for downtime. Now that she's officially moved in, life feels especially sweet.

"I'm pinching myself all the time," Shiffrin said, describing her home as a "sanctuary."