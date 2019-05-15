Now this is a house that would be perfect for those summer nights.
Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film “Grease,” has put her gorgeous Santa Ynez, California, property on the market, and soon a new owner will get to be hopelessly devoted to it.
According to Carey Kendall of Village Properties Realtors who holds the listing, Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling, love the area but are ready for a smaller property.
“Olivia and her husband wish to downsize now but have loved their time on the ranch here, and as a testament to the area, they wish to stay in Santa Ynez for their California landing spot,” Kendall told TODAY Home.
The 12-acre property is currently on the market for $5.4 million. It includes a main house and guesthouse, plus a barn, stable, arena and pastures for horses.
Inside the main house are sleek, contemporary design elements mixed with wood accents that give the space a Western ranch vibe.
A huge great room houses the living room, dining room and kitchen, making it a terrific place for entertaining and gathering with family.
The gourmet kitchen features rich wood cabinetry and all the bells and whistles, including a large island, stainless steel appliances and a white farmhouse sink and windows that overlook the pretty outdoor scenery.
And if you’d rather cook outside, just look to the outdoor kitchen, which sits near the sparkling swimming pool. There are also plenty of areas to lounge or dine alfresco. After all, with property this beautiful, you’ll probably want to enjoy the landscape as much as possible.
The main house has a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
And if you need more space, there’s always the guesthouse, which has two bedrooms.
