Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

Now this is a house that would be perfect for those summer nights.

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film “Grease,” has put her gorgeous Santa Ynez, California, property on the market, and soon a new owner will get to be hopelessly devoted to it.

Olivia Newton-John and her husband are selling her Santa Ynez, California, property for $5.4 million.Jim Bartsch

According to Carey Kendall of Village Properties Realtors who holds the listing, Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling, love the area but are ready for a smaller property.

“Olivia and her husband wish to downsize now but have loved their time on the ranch here, and as a testament to the area, they wish to stay in Santa Ynez for their California landing spot,” Kendall told TODAY Home.

Olivia Newton-John gets candid about breast cancer, rumors of death

March 8, 201906:10

The 12-acre property is currently on the market for $5.4 million. It includes a main house and guesthouse, plus a barn, stable, arena and pastures for horses.

The property has a stable plus an arena and pastures for horses.Jim Bartsch

Inside the main house are sleek, contemporary design elements mixed with wood accents that give the space a Western ranch vibe.

A dramatic cathedral ceiling tops the great room.Jim Bartsch

A huge great room houses the living room, dining room and kitchen, making it a terrific place for entertaining and gathering with family.

The gourmet kitchen features rich wood cabinetry and all the bells and whistles, including a large island, stainless steel appliances and a white farmhouse sink and windows that overlook the pretty outdoor scenery.

Doing dishes can't be that bad with a view like this!Jim Bartsch

And if you’d rather cook outside, just look to the outdoor kitchen, which sits near the sparkling swimming pool. There are also plenty of areas to lounge or dine alfresco. After all, with property this beautiful, you’ll probably want to enjoy the landscape as much as possible.

This backyard is the one that we want. Jim Bartsch

The main house has a total of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The master bedroomJim Bartsch
The spa-like master bathroomJim Bartsch

And if you need more space, there’s always the guesthouse, which has two bedrooms.

The guesthouseJim Bartsch
The guesthouse has its own living area.Jim Bartsch

See more pictures of this property at the listing.

Julie Pennell