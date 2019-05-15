According to Carey Kendall of Village Properties Realtors who holds the listing, Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling, love the area but are ready for a smaller property.

“Olivia and her husband wish to downsize now but have loved their time on the ranch here, and as a testament to the area, they wish to stay in Santa Ynez for their California landing spot,” Kendall told TODAY Home.

The 12-acre property is currently on the market for $5.4 million. It includes a main house and guesthouse, plus a barn, stable, arena and pastures for horses.