Olivia Munn surprises her mom with a gorgeous new kitchen

Another problem in the space was how cluttered the counters were with appliances. Morelock create an “appliance garage” that would allow Schmid to keep tools, like her toaster and blender, plugged in but hidden out of the way.

One thing Munn really wanted to do was create a built-in rice cooker since her mom uses it often. Morelock delivered with an integrated rice cooker in the new island that allows guests to load up their plates buffet-style. “That’s my happy spot,” Schmid said.

The living area is now a lot more functional than it used to be and less cluttered. To add more places to display some of Schmid’s knicknacks and special pieces, Morelock broke down the broken fireplace and created a custom, built-in bookshelf.

“So beautiful, my goodness! I love it!” Schmid said of the renovation.

“I’m ecstatic that it all came together exactly how we talked about it,” Munn said. “It’s obviously going to make her life so much better. And I’m really excited that she loves it so much.”

