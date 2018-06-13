Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Nicolas Cage's former home is like a national treasure

See inside Nicolas Cage's former San Francisco home that's for sale.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage is a big fan of stained glass windows, based on the decor in his former home.Heather Kennedy / Getty Images

This house is so cool, it might be gone in 60 seconds. But as of right now, the 1898 Victorian mansion that once belonged to Nicolas Cage is on the market, and we can’t help but fantasize about buying it — we just need to scrounge up $12 million to do so.

The San Francisco retreat has five bedrooms, eight baths and totals almost 7,000 square feet. And while it’s close to being 120 years old, it’s still got a modern feel to it thanks to chic, updated features.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
The Victorian home was built circa 1898.Open Homes Photography

On the first floor of the three-story home, a large great room is flooded with light through colorful stained-glass windows. The white open kitchen comes with two islands and stainless steel appliances.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
Check out that gorgeous stained glass!Open Homes Photography

A front living room features a beautiful fireplace, high ceilings and a nook with a rounded bay seating area.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
This living area is cozy yet bright.Open Homes Photography

And if you need more space for entertaining inside, there’s another huge living area complete with box-beamed ceilings, a stunning sparkly light fixture and a grand staircase.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
Entertaining spaceOpen Homes Photography

Hosting a backyard party? The back lounge area features glass doors that create an indoor/outdoor living space leading to an outdoor kitchen and seating area with a firepit.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
This is the perfect room for those who love indoor/outdoor living.Open Homes Photography

The middle level is home to the master suite, which basically has a spa of its own. The bathroom includes a sleek white soaking tub, walk-in shower and double vanity.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
Master bathroomOpen Homes Photography

The floor also has a wood-paneled den that was reportedly used by former owner Werner Erhard, a celebrity enlightenment guru, to host Yoko Ono and other celebrities for meditation sessions in the 1970s.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
This den has seen a lot!Open Homes Photography

On the top level, there’s yet another master suite and living area.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
Second master suiteOpen Homes Photography

And when you really want to impress your friends, you can take them downstairs to the lower amenity level that has a media room, 2,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room and a spa with three sinks, two powder rooms and a giant Jacuzzi with a walk-in shower.

Nicolas Cage former San Francisco home
Wine tasting roomOpen Homes Photography

See more photos of this gorgeous home at the listing.

