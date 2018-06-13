Nicolas Cage's former home is like a national treasure

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

This house is so cool, it might be gone in 60 seconds. But as of right now, the 1898 Victorian mansion that once belonged to Nicolas Cage is on the market, and we can’t help but fantasize about buying it — we just need to scrounge up $12 million to do so.

The San Francisco retreat has five bedrooms, eight baths and totals almost 7,000 square feet. And while it’s close to being 120 years old, it’s still got a modern feel to it thanks to chic, updated features.

The Victorian home was built circa 1898. Open Homes Photography

On the first floor of the three-story home, a large great room is flooded with light through colorful stained-glass windows. The white open kitchen comes with two islands and stainless steel appliances.

Check out that gorgeous stained glass! Open Homes Photography

A front living room features a beautiful fireplace, high ceilings and a nook with a rounded bay seating area.

This living area is cozy yet bright. Open Homes Photography

And if you need more space for entertaining inside, there’s another huge living area complete with box-beamed ceilings, a stunning sparkly light fixture and a grand staircase.

Entertaining space Open Homes Photography

Hosting a backyard party? The back lounge area features glass doors that create an indoor/outdoor living space leading to an outdoor kitchen and seating area with a firepit.