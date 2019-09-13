“We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind series to life and dive into a world that combines America’s two biggest TV obsessions: true crime and home renovation,” said Elyse Seder, senior vice president of alternative and syndicated programming for Sony Pictures Television, in a press release issued to TODAY Home.

The show — coming from "CSI" producer Josh Berman, "Penny Dreadful" producer Chris King and author Katherine Ramsland — will appear on mobile-streaming service Quibi, which launches in April.

So, what can viewers expect from this new home improvement show? A “colorful cast of forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts,” according to the press release. “(They’ll) uncover the crimes, shocking secrets and scandalous history of the homes."

And as with all home-makeover shows, there will be some gritty hard work involved. Although, removing blood stains sounds a little more gruesome than your typical home renovation task, like creating an open layout or adding hardwood floors.

But, hopefully, as with other home renovation shows, the house will feel brighter and fresher in the end. Berman said the projects will bring “healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces."

Another unique aspect about the show is that it will be released in short-form content, meaning each episode will be much quicker than your average HGTV show (Quibi’s content pieces are expected to be no more than 10 minutes long, each.)

Since Quibi is set to launch in the spring, true crime fans can look forward to tuning in to the show they never knew they needed — that is, until now.