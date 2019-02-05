Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 6:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

While Marie Kondo and her Netflix show, "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," is all the rage right now, what if you're still living in a home that you once shared with an ex-spouse or partner? That could make the process of finding items that "spark joy" a little more difficult.

HGTV wants to help with a new show called "Unspouse My House," featuring interior designer Orlando Soria.

The network said in a press release that it has given the show a green light and scheduled the production of six episodes.

We're hoping that just like the touching stories of the people on Kondo's show reeled us in like the recent widow struggling to let go of her late husband's clothing to retirees looking to let go of grown children's items, we'll be able to relate to the newly single individuals on 'Unspouse My House.'"

In advance of the show, here's a look at some of Soria's designs:

Scheduled to air in late 2019, the show promises to help exes rid their home not only of their spouse's or ex's "stuff," but everything that reminds them of the past relationship and breakup from the paint colors and furniture items they chose together to items given by the former sweetheart.

Know anyone in this predicament? The show is now casting people who fit the bill, so Soria can re-design their homes.

Perhaps this will brighten Valentine's Day for some newly singles if they can get a home redo!