Summer may almost be over, but with this piece of furniture you can keep the BBQ going well past the autumnal equinox.

Neiman Marcus is selling a couch shaped like a hot dog bun complete with a wiener, mustard and sliced pickle and tomato pillows. (For those of you wondering who puts tomatoes and pickles on a hot dog, the answer is people from Chicago.)

Made in Italy by designer Seletti, the couch will cost you a mere $7,100, plus tax. Now that is one pricey frankfurter. Just the shipping is $295! That amount alone could actually get you an entire sofa from Wayfair.

Neiman Marcus sells a couch that looks like a hot dog for $7,100. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/NZOonDnALK — Timothy Aeppel (@TimAeppel) September 12, 2019

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this.

"I'm not sure what is worse. The hot dog couch or that someone out there put pickle and tomato cushions on it," wrote one person.

Another added, "I don't ever want to be cool or rich enough that I can waste $7,000 on a hot dog couch!"

If pork products aren't quite you're taste, fear not: there's a burger chair that retails for a comparably modest $4,950 and comes with tomato and pickle pillows.

Yum.

If you're still feeling a hankering to add something flame broiled to your home decor, here's a cute hot dog pillow for $38.99 on Amazon, or a hamburger bean bag chair from Wayfair on sale for $87.99.