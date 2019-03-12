Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 4:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Now this is some brotherly love!

Neil Patrick Harris surprised his older brother Brian Harris with a home makeover, and it’s the sweetest gesture of appreciation.

“[Brian has always been] a fantastic older brother,” the “A Series of Unfortunate Events” star said in the latest episode of “My Houzz,” which featured the project. “Brian doesn’t always want me to spoil him, but I think this is one way I can do it."

Brian, who is three years older than Neil, bought his current home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, years ago. It was a fixer-upper, and while he has done a lot to the property, the den and backyard still needed some TLC.

Neil enlisted local interior designer Lisa Samuel and landscape architect Solange Serquis to help transform the spaces.

Before, the den felt like the kind of room "that you put stuff in when you’re not sure where it goes," Neil explained. There was also a small pocket door that divided it from the kitchen.

Before, the den felt like a storage room. Houzz

The demolition team knocked down the door and replaced it with a partition wall that allows you to see through the kitchen area. They also gave the old brick fireplace a modern makeover with sleek gray tiles and crushed blue glass accent tiles that gave the room a pop of color.

After, the den flowed more naturally into the kitchen and felt more like a living space. Houzz

Outside in the backyard, the team created an oasis in the desert by adding a large deck and a metal pergola, along with insanely gorgeous landscaping.

Before the makeover, the backyard was drab and dull. Houzz / (C) Eric Swanson

After, the backyard was transformed into an oasis with three distinct spaces that feel like an outdoor sitting room, dining room and kitchen. Houzz

Brian obviously fell in love with the updates. “What have you done with my old room? And don’t ever bring it back,” he said to his brother after seeing the new look.

“Watching his face, that’s really something that I’ll never forget,” Neil said about seeing Brian’s reaction. “He’s my big brother — I want to make sure things go well for him.”

And it looks like he’s doing just that.

