Summer is unofficially over, but there’s still time to enjoy the beach!

For an authentic New Jersey shore experience, why not stay at the very house used in MTV’s popular reality show, aptly named “Jersey Shore.”

Get ready to GTL (aka, gym, tan and laundry), baby!

You can stay in the house that was featured in MTV's "Jersey Shore." Booking.com

The house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, served as a temporary home to cast members, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, when the show first premiered in 2009.

From the wood-paneled walls to the famous duck phone, fans of the show will definitely recognize the property and its features.

Lounge with your friends in the same room Snooki and crew hung out. Booking.com

Make everyone jealous about your trip by calling and telling them about it on the famous duck phone. Booking.com

Grab a pickle (Snooki’s favorite food) from the kitchen’s stainless steel fridge, and head over to the big wooden dining table to share a bite with your friends, just like they did on the series.

Italian for dinner? Booking.com

Enjoy your Sunday dinner right here. Booking.com

The home also comes with a TV, perfect for those chill moments right before going out with your crew — in other words, until someone announces, “Cabs are here!”

Round the crew up so you can all be together in the living room. Booking.com

And if you want to get some sun, there’s an outdoor deck with a picnic table, lounge chairs and a grill. Or, you can head over to the boardwalk, which is only a four-minute walk away.

Enjoy some beach vibes on the outdoor deck. Booking.com

According to the listing on Booking.com, the home has six bedrooms and can accommodate up to 11 people.

While the home is fairly booked because of its reality TV fame, you may be able to score a stay depending on the dates of your vacation. It typically runs about $3,000 a night.

But remember to bring your own sheets and towels. It sounds like the owner doesn’t want to deny you the excitement of doing your own laundry. GTL, right?