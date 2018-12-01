Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Grab the kids and start crafting with some DIY Mother's Day projects that mom will love!

Not only will she be head over heels for these special gifts, the kids can enjoy putting their own creative spin into making them. From colorful florals to long-lasting succulents, each arrangement is the perfect opportunity to create an arrangement that mom will cherish.

Expert floral designer Carly Cylinder of Craftsy, an NBCU company, stopped by TODAY to show us how it's done!

Plus, this Mother's Day only, Craftsy is offering a free Weekend Watchaton. Stream anything you want for free — including Carly Cylinder's new series, "The Flower Kitchen."

1. The pineapple of our eyes vase