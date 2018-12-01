Get the latest from TODAY
Grab the kids and start crafting with some DIY Mother's Day projects that mom will love!
Not only will she be head over heels for these special gifts, the kids can enjoy putting their own creative spin into making them. From colorful florals to long-lasting succulents, each arrangement is the perfect opportunity to create an arrangement that mom will cherish.
Expert floral designer Carly Cylinder of Craftsy, an NBCU company, stopped by TODAY to show us how it's done!
1. The pineapple of our eyes vase
Pineapples aren't just delicious — they're also functional. Simply hollow out the pineapple, toss in some favorite flowers, and viola!
Better yet, toss the fruit in the blender and present the flowers to her alongside a delicious smoothie. Delicious and beautiful!
2. The gift within a keepsake box
This arrangement is the perfect way to add sentimental value to your gift.
Buy a blank wooden box at the craft store and allow the kids to decorate it to their hearts' content, that way mom can keep it as storage for sentimental trinkets or greeting cards. Then drop in the gift for mom — jewelry, lotion, soap, etc. — and surround it with freshly plucked flowers.
3. The personalized coffee table succulent
Head over to the craft store and pick out a hollowed out box in the shape of mom's initials. Fill it with succulents of your choosing and set this little guy on the coffee table.
It will last much longer than flowers and serve as a reminder to mom that she is loved everyday!
