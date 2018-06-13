The 13 most anticipated summer reads of 2018, according to Goodreads

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's time to unwind and relax in the sun — and what better way to do that than with a captivating book?

Goodreads shared their list of the most anticipated books for summer 2018. Packed with riveting choices from different genres — fiction, nonfiction, thriller, romance and fantasy — all of the books boast at least a four-star rating among Goodreads members.

Whether you're looking for a whimsical beach read, or a psychological thriller you can't put down, these 13 books will keep you enthralled all summer long.

Fiction Books

Out Now

1. "A Place for Us" by Fatima Farheen Mirza, $16, Amazon

In this debut novel from SJP for Hogarth, Sarah Jessica Parker's new curated line of fiction books, Fatima Farheen Mirza follows the major turning points in an Indian American Muslim family's past.

2. "Us Against You" by Fredrik Backman, $18, Amazon

In this follow-up to "Beartown," the citizens of a small Swedish town rally around their local hockey team despite a rivalry that threatens to destroy friendships and families within the community.

Coming Soon

3. "All We Ever Wanted" by Emily Griffin, $17, Amazon

Nina's place in the Nashville elite is turned upside down by a photograph snapped drunkenly at a party. She is forced to choose between her family and her values. From the same author as "Something Borrowed," "All We Ever Wanted" will be released on June 26. Pre-order now.

Historical Fiction Book

4. "The Map of Salt and Stars" by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar, $19, Amazon

Two girls, a modern-day Syrian refugee and a medieval apprentice mapmaker travel identical paths, despite living eight hundred years apart.

Thrillers

5. "The Speed of Sound" by Eric Bernt, $11, Amazon

In a desperate effort to hear his late mother's voice, a young man creates an "echo box." However, his innocent passion project quickly takes a shadowy turn when government agents come to seize his creation.

6. "The Outsider" by Stephen King, $18, Amazon

This new psychological thriller from legendary author Stephen King follows the story of detective Ralph Anderson as he races to uncover the perpetrator of a series of violent murders that all point to men with airtight alibis.

7. "The Death of Mrs. Westaway" by Ruth Ware, $16, Amazon

From the author of "The Woman in Cabin 10" and "In a Dark, Dark Wood" comes a tale of a struggling tarot card reader who gets pulled into danger by the promise of fortune.

Nonfiction Books

Out Now

8. "Calypso" by David Sedaris, $17, Amazon

This darkly hilarious book from the author of "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim" centers around a beach house named the Sea Section, which is the setting for reflections on middle age, mortality and a tumor joke or two.

Coming Soon

9. "So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know" by Retta, $16, Amazon

Starting on June 26, the "Parks and Recreation" star takes readers along her journey from "roaches to riches" as she reflects on her famous life. "So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know" is available for pre-order now.

Young Adult Books

Out Now

10. "A Reaper at the Gates" by Sabaa Tahir, $14, Amazon

In another installment of the Ember Quartet, warrior Helene, the Blood Shrike, searches for a way to prevent a war that could jeopardize her sister's life and the lives of everyone in the Empire.

Coming Soon

11. "My Plain Jane" by Cynthia Hand, Jodi Meadows and Brodi Ashton, $14, Amazon

Penniless Jane Eyre and brooding Mr. Rochester may seem familiar, but the classic story gets a weird twist that includes a murder mystery and a ghost hunt. Although the book isn't available until June 26, pre-order it now and be the first to read it.

Romance Novels

12. "The Kiss Quotient" by Helen Hoang, $9, Amazon

Genius math whiz Stella decides to practice dating by hiring an escort. This heartwarming debut novel proves there's not enough data in the world to predict love.

Fantasy Books

Coming Soon

13. "The Mermaid" by Christina Henry, $14, Amazon

Amelia, a young mermaid, leaves the ocean behind in search of adventure. Instead, she finds love in the arms of a lonely fisherman — and then greed at the hands of an opportunistic American showman named P.T. Barnum. "The Mermaid" will be available on June 19.

