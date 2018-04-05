Miranda Lambert's trailer just got the cutest hippie-chic makeover

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Miranda Lambert’s current tour is called “Livin’ Like Hippies,” and the country music superstar is staying true to the name while she’s on the road.

Her 1952 Airstream, known affectionately as “Wanda the Wanderer,” just got a beautiful hippie-chic makeover inspired by the tour. Sisters Amie and Jolie Sikes, aka the Junk Gypsies, are responsible for the transformation.

Miranda Lambert's 1952 Airstream becomes her home when she's on tour. Brandon Aguilar

“In 2010, we designed an Airstream for our friend Miranda Lambert to take on tour with her,” Jolie explained in a video on HGTV's "The Find & The Fix." “It kind of serves as their rolling bar on wheels that will stop at every tour date with her.”

The Airstream has been such a popular hangout for the past eight years that it was pretty torn up by the time the sisters got a hold of it for an update.

Before: Wanda was pretty worn out after eight years of being a popular hangout on Miranda Lambert's tours. HGTV The Find & The Fix

“Number one, I'm sorry," Miranda said to Amie, joking about the wear and tear of the trailer. "Bless her heart, she's been rode hard and put up with it.”

The sisters, whose other celebrity clients include Dierks Bentley and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, grabbed some inspiration pieces to use for the design process. Fringe moccasins, vintage floral, snakeskin, a cactus and velvet all set the mood they wanted to convey with the trailer’s new look.

And the new design didn’t disappoint with a rich color palette featuring hues of burgundy, tan and silver.

The booth, which seats eight and provides extra storage under the cushions, is covered with faux snakeskin. The table is made from a vintage panel off of a carousel while the leg is one salvaged from a grand piano.

Before: Not as cozy as it could be. HGTV The Find & The Fix

After: The booth features a faux snakeskin cover. Brandon Aguilar

An old wooden church pew provides extra seating, and they customized it with branded letters that spell out “Jesus drank wine.” The bar, which sits right across from it, is made of solid wood and topped with stainless steel.

An old church pew provides extra seating. NatalieSeeboth.com

A seating area in the back featuring two tufted French chairs is tucked away behind velvet panels with fringe.

An intimate seating area is tucked away behind velvet curtains. Brandon Aguilar

Transparent tambourines cover the light fixtures, adding some subtle music vibes to the space.

“It’s incredible,” Lambert said to the sisters after seeing the final result. “I couldn’t have even dreamed up how great it turned out.”

See more of the Junk Gypsies’ transformation of Wanda on "The Find & The Fix."