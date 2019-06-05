Sign up for our newsletter

In the old days (aka a few years ago), people would ring a doorbell to announce their arrival at a friend's house.

Flash forward a few years, and suddenly doorbells seem as archaic as pagers or typewriters. In a case of "What else is new?" people are blaming millenials for the death of doorbells as we once knew them.

It all started when Twitter user @youngandjoven posed the following question to the social media community: "Can someone write an article on millenials killing the doorbell industry by texting 'here'."

If you're not guilty of this habit yourself, allow us to fill you in: Rather than ringing a doorbell when they arrive, many people now simply text the word "here" from the front door or from the comfort of their car, if they're picking someone up.

This simple, yet insightful, musing from @youngandjoven rapidly resonated with Twitter users, and the tweet quickly garnered over 100,000 retweets and over 500,000 likes.

Twitter users couldn't help but explain their surprising distaste for doorbells in response.

Some smart folks also pointed out that many homes don't even have doorbells anymore.

And the ones who do don't necessarily use them.

Then, of course, there's the issue of disturbing pets (or sleeping babies), if you have them.

Many people agreed on one thing: Texting is often easier when you're picking someone up.

And let's face it, ringing a doorbell is kind of old-fashioned, anyway.

One Twitter user even suggested inventing a doorbell that texts your friend when you ring it.

And another pointed out that millenials aren't the only group who forgo doorbells.

Alas, some people are still traditional at heart and wish doorbells were still the norm.

But the overwhelming majority agreed: Doorbells are so yesterday.