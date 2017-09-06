Miley Cyrus' new home is the perfect place to write country music

share tweet pin email

Miley Cyrus might be singing about "Malibu," but she’s done buying houses there. The Disney-actress-turned-pop star just picked up a new $5.8 million pad in Franklin, Tennessee.

Courtesy of Zillow This is Cyrus' first home in Tennessee.

Courtesy of Zillow The living room has high ceilings and exposed beams.

This is Cyrus’ first home purchase in her birth state, but she’s been on a shopping spree in California over the past couple of years. In 2015, she bought a horse ranch in Hidden Hills, and 2016 called for a Malibu bungalow.

Courtesy of Zillow This cozy kitchen is perfect for company.

Courtesy of Zillow The kitchen opens up to a sitting area.

The latest addition to Cyrus' collection is a sprawling five-bed, six-bath manse nestled on more than 33 acres.

Courtesy of Zillow Check out that indoor swing!

The home boasts classic Southern features including a wraparound porch and a screened-in sun room (with an indoor porch swing!).

Courtesy of Zillow This is one of the home's five bedrooms.

Courtesy of Zillow This room is a music-lover's paradise.

Inside the 6,869-square-foot estate, hardwood floors, a soaring stone fireplace, red brick accents and vintage exposed beams add to the rustic vibe.

Courtesy of Zillow The bathroom includes a gorgeous free-standing tub.

A pool and mini-golf course cover the fenced-in backyard. If you’re not taking a dip in the pool, then the yard is really best experienced from a second-story deck that sits atop the sun room and overlooks the property’s private area.

Courtesy of Zillow One of the home's guest bedrooms.

Courtesy of Zillow Each bedroom has its own unique look.

This home purchase comes hot on the heels of Cyrus' announcement that she’s releasing a new album — one that many are speculating might be a return to her country roots.

Courtesy of Zillow The backyard is complete with a large pool -- and mini-golf course!

While a home purchase is hardly definitive proof, it is another signal for fans anxiously anticipating her next move.

Photos from Zillow listing.

