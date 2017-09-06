Home

Miley Cyrus' new home is the perfect place to write country music

Zillow

Miley Cyrus might be singing about "Malibu," but she’s done buying houses there. The Disney-actress-turned-pop star just picked up a new $5.8 million pad in Franklin, Tennessee.

Courtesy of Zillow
This is Cyrus' first home in Tennessee.
Courtesy of Zillow
The living room has high ceilings and exposed beams.

This is Cyrus’ first home purchase in her birth state, but she’s been on a shopping spree in California over the past couple of years. In 2015, she bought a horse ranch in Hidden Hills, and 2016 called for a Malibu bungalow.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus talk about 'The Voice' and his infamous mullet

Play Video - 1:05

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus talk about 'The Voice' and his infamous mullet

Play Video - 1:05
Courtesy of Zillow
This cozy kitchen is perfect for company.
Courtesy of Zillow
The kitchen opens up to a sitting area.

The latest addition to Cyrus' collection is a sprawling five-bed, six-bath manse nestled on more than 33 acres.

Courtesy of Zillow
Check out that indoor swing!

The home boasts classic Southern features including a wraparound porch and a screened-in sun room (with an indoor porch swing!).

Courtesy of Zillow
This is one of the home's five bedrooms.
Courtesy of Zillow
This room is a music-lover's paradise.

Inside the 6,869-square-foot estate, hardwood floors, a soaring stone fireplace, red brick accents and vintage exposed beams add to the rustic vibe.

Courtesy of Zillow
The bathroom includes a gorgeous free-standing tub.

A pool and mini-golf course cover the fenced-in backyard. If you’re not taking a dip in the pool, then the yard is really best experienced from a second-story deck that sits atop the sun room and overlooks the property’s private area.

Courtesy of Zillow
One of the home's guest bedrooms.
Courtesy of Zillow
Each bedroom has its own unique look.

This home purchase comes hot on the heels of Cyrus' announcement that she’s releasing a new album — one that many are speculating might be a return to her country roots.

Courtesy of Zillow
The backyard is complete with a large pool -- and mini-golf course!

While a home purchase is hardly definitive proof, it is another signal for fans anxiously anticipating her next move.

More Home videos

Photos from Zillow listing.

Related:

More: Home Real Estate

TOP