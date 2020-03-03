Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson but is known for his childhood nickname, “Blanket,” likes his privacy, according to his older sister, Paris Jackson. And this house will give him just that.

The 6,382-square-foot property is set inside a guard-gated community. And that’s just one of the luxurious features.

Boasting six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, the estate has been almost completely remodeled from the original construction, and it’s full of elegant details.