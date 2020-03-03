He just recently turned 18, and Bigi Jackson is already living the life.
The youngest of Michael Jackson’s three kids has purchased a $2.62 million home in Calabasas, California.
Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson but is known for his childhood nickname, “Blanket,” likes his privacy, according to his older sister, Paris Jackson. And this house will give him just that.
The 6,382-square-foot property is set inside a guard-gated community. And that’s just one of the luxurious features.
Boasting six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, the estate has been almost completely remodeled from the original construction, and it’s full of elegant details.
When you first step inside through the iron and glass front doors, you’ll land in the dramatic entryway that has the prettiest sweeping staircase with a sparkling chandelier hanging from the two-story ceiling.
Wide-plank hardwood floors lead to the living room, which has one of the home’s three fireplaces.
In the gourmet kitchen, you’ll find a large center island, stainless steel Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator.
There’s also a bar area, which will have to wait to be stocked with alcohol until Jackson turns 21.
It's a great space for the teen to host friends, thanks to the private brick pool and spa in the backyard. The outdoor space also has a barbecue center, covered patio and large grass lawn.