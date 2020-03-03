Michael Jackson's son Bigi, once known as Blanket, buys house in Calabasas

Bigi Jackson, the youngest of Michael Jackson’s three kids, has purchased a $2.62 million home.

/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

He just recently turned 18, and Bigi Jackson is already living the life.

Bigi Jackson, right, seen with brother Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. in October 2019, recently purchased his first home.Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The youngest of Michael Jackson’s three kids has purchased a $2.62 million home in Calabasas, California.

The lavish house is set in a guard-gated community.Courtesy of REWS MEDIA LLC

Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson but is known for his childhood nickname, “Blanket,” likes his privacy, according to his older sister, Paris Jackson. And this house will give him just that.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B81wJNpp17R

The 6,382-square-foot property is set inside a guard-gated community. And that’s just one of the luxurious features.

Boasting six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, the estate has been almost completely remodeled from the original construction, and it’s full of elegant details.

This entryway sets an elegant tone for the whole house.Courtesy of REWS MEDIA LLC

When you first step inside through the iron and glass front doors, you’ll land in the dramatic entryway that has the prettiest sweeping staircase with a sparkling chandelier hanging from the two-story ceiling.

Wide-plank hardwood floors lead to the living room, which has one of the home’s three fireplaces.

The living roomCourtesy of REWS MEDIA LLC

In the gourmet kitchen, you’ll find a large center island, stainless steel Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator.

The kitchenCourtesy of REWS MEDIA LLC

There’s also a bar area, which will have to wait to be stocked with alcohol until Jackson turns 21.

His new house comes with its own bar.Courtesy of REWS MEDIA LLC

It's a great space for the teen to host friends, thanks to the private brick pool and spa in the backyard. The outdoor space also has a barbecue center, covered patio and large grass lawn.

The backyard looks like a fun place to host friends.Courtesy of REWS MEDIA LLC

The home was listed by David Emanuel of Compass.

Julie Pennell