Hollywood icon Meryl Streep is selling her gorgeous New York City apartment, and it’s as beautiful and elegant as the actress herself.
Located in a luxury doorman building in the Tribeca neighborhood, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom penthouse has 4,000 square feet of sun-drenched space.
The main living area is an open layout, with lots of room to both lounge and dine.
Floor-to-ceiling windows stream natural sunlight in, and a modern, wood-burning fireplace would warm up the room on cold days.
Simple white cabinets contrast beautifully with the dark butcher-block island in the kitchen. The sleek appliances include a double-wide Sub-Zero refrigerator, two Miele ovens, a six-burner cooktop and a Bosch dishwasher.
Beyond the kitchen is a room that can be used as a private den or office, with skyline views of both the east and south of the city.
And if you’re looking for more places to relax with friends or family around the house, you can head out onto the 10-foot-wide terrace, which wraps around three sides of the home. Nearly every room has access to it, and it’s got some pretty spectacular views.
The master bedroom has a pretty nice view, too. The corner exposure room faces both west and north, meaning you can look out and see the boats going up and down the water. We already feel serene just thinking about it.
The suite also has two separate baths. One features a gorgeous white soaking tub and windows galore.
When you’re not hanging out in your lovely apartment or dining alfresco on your massive terrace, you can head down to the building’s recently renovated fitness center. Other amenities include a beautifully landscaped lobby, on-site garage and a 24-hour doorman and staff.
The home was previously listed in 2018 for $24.6 million by Douglas Elliman. It has since been listed by Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty for $18.25 million.
See more pictures of this A-list apartment at the listing.
This story was originally published Aug. 22, 2018.