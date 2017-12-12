See inside Meghan Markle's Toronto home — before she moves into a castle

share tweet pin email

Out with the old, in with … a palace! Meghan Markle is stepping into her role as a future member of the royal family, and that means saying goodbye to her home in Canada.

The two-story house she rented in Toronto, while starring in “Suits” just went on the market for $1.395 million. The actress recently gave up the house when she moved permanently to London to be with Prince Harry.

Markle and her fiancé reportedly spent a lot of time at her Toronto home as their relationship blossomed over the last year and a half. Her cozy digs, located in the city’s low-key Seaton Village neighborhood, would have been a quiet haven for the actress and prince to spend time together away from the public eye.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is bright and airy, filled with white walls and neutral finishes. Accents of pale gray and the occasional pop of black give the home a sleek, modern vibe.

When she lived there, Markle liked to post photos of her inviting home on Instagram, often featuring her beloved dogs, Guy and Bogart.

The mix of crisp whites with buttery off-whites, tans and grays gives the living room a warm, inviting feel.

“Date night. So good to be home with these sleeping beauties,” Markle captioned this 2015 photo of her cute pups. Did she and Prince Harry have laid-back date nights here, too?

Also, important question: Are Guy and Bogart already living with Markle and Prince Harry in London? We certainly hope so, because the future royal and her pups seem pretty much inseparable!

Bogart is stealing the scene in this photo, but in the background we can glimpse the stunning wooden floors, vintage mirror and retro chairs in Markle’s airy dining room.

Also, her guest bedroom looks like something out of a magazine.

In one of the bedrooms, stacks of black and red books add a vibrant pop of color to the otherwise clean, minimalist decor.

One thing Markle’s former home definitely doesn’t lack? Closet space.

The future royal also enjoyed a private deck and small backyard. Here’s Markle posing in her garden in May 2016, just a couple months before she met Prince Harry.

Markle recently gave up her gorgeous Toronto house and moved into Nottingham Cottage, a 1,300-square-foot home that she and Prince Harry share on the grounds of Kensington Palace. They will continue living in the cottage after their wedding in 2018.

The couple lives just a short stroll across the grounds from Prince William and Duchess Kate, who occupy a 20-room residence inside the palace.

Markle must be thrilled to finally live permanently with her prince. Still, like any couple, she and Harry will probably always have an affectionate spot in their hearts for this home where they spent many of their early dating days.