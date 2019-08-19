Get the latest from TODAY

By Julie Pennell

It’s not a palace or castle, but this California abode was once home to a future royal.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, rented this 1924 Colonial-style home in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighborhood with then-husband Trevor Engelson.

The former Meghan Markle used to live in this charming L.A. home, and now it's for sale!The Bienstock Group

While the former Meghan Markle spent many months out of the year working on “Suits” in Toronto, the actress would reportedly return to this L.A. home between filming. She and Engelson lived here from 2011 until their divorce in 2013. Now the charming 2,262-square-foot house is on the market for $1.8 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home is dripping with charm and style — much like the duchess herself.

The downstairs features an open floor plan, which is great for entertaining.The Bienstock Group

When you step in the front door, you’re greeted by a bright and sunny open floor plan, complete with a living and dining area. There’s also a patio with doors that can be opened up to create the sense of indoor/outdoor living.

This spot totally has that indoor/outdoor feel!The Bienstock Group

A cozy eat-in kitchen features clean, white cabinets and marble countertops, plus stainless steel appliances. We can just imagine the duchess in there, noshing on kale chips and sipping on green juice — two of her favorites.

This cozy kitchen once belonged to a huge foodie (Meghan!).The Bienstock Group

Upstairs, you’ll find four sun-drenched bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms, according to the listing.

One of the home's four bedroomsThe Bienstock Group
One of the two remodeled bathrooms upstairsThe Bienstock Group

One thing Meghan might miss now that she’s across the pond is that beautiful California weather. This home has a nice backyard, complete with an al fresco dining area that make it a perfect place to enjoy sunny L.A.

The grassy backyard also has space for an outdoor dining table.The Bienstock Group

Meghan and Harry currently live at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, along with their 3-month-old baby, Archie.

See more pictures of Meghan’s former L.A. home at the listing from Sheri Bienstock of The Bienstock Group.

