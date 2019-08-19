It’s not a palace or castle, but this California abode was once home to a future royal.
Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, rented this 1924 Colonial-style home in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighborhood with then-husband Trevor Engelson.
While the former Meghan Markle spent many months out of the year working on “Suits” in Toronto, the actress would reportedly return to this L.A. home between filming. She and Engelson lived here from 2011 until their divorce in 2013. Now the charming 2,262-square-foot house is on the market for $1.8 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home is dripping with charm and style — much like the duchess herself.
When you step in the front door, you’re greeted by a bright and sunny open floor plan, complete with a living and dining area. There’s also a patio with doors that can be opened up to create the sense of indoor/outdoor living.
A cozy eat-in kitchen features clean, white cabinets and marble countertops, plus stainless steel appliances. We can just imagine the duchess in there, noshing on kale chips and sipping on green juice — two of her favorites.
Upstairs, you’ll find four sun-drenched bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms, according to the listing.
One thing Meghan might miss now that she’s across the pond is that beautiful California weather. This home has a nice backyard, complete with an al fresco dining area that make it a perfect place to enjoy sunny L.A.
Meghan and Harry currently live at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, along with their 3-month-old baby, Archie.
See more pictures of Meghan’s former L.A. home at the listing from Sheri Bienstock of The Bienstock Group.