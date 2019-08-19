While the former Meghan Markle spent many months out of the year working on “Suits” in Toronto, the actress would reportedly return to this L.A. home between filming. She and Engelson lived here from 2011 until their divorce in 2013. Now the charming 2,262-square-foot house is on the market for $1.8 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home is dripping with charm and style — much like the duchess herself.