“Friends” star Matthew Perry just listed this Los Angeles penthouse that covers over 9,000 square feet of luxury space, and the views are insane (or as the character Janice would say, “Oh. My. God!”).
Since buying the property in 2017, Perry has worked to transform the 40th floor apartment into a cool, contemporary dream. The listing dubs it a “mansion in the sky,” and from the looks of it, that sounds about right.
The living room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with a jaw-dropping view of the city lights twinkling below. This is definitely one of those places where you feel like you’re on top of the world.
In the sleek kitchen, you’ll find white cabinets and countertops plus two large islands and a place for a dining table to gather around with your friends.
A fancy screening room decked out in plush velvet furnishings will certainly impress your guests. Perry, who is a “Batman” fanatic, made sure his favorite movie was on the screen for the listing photos.
The home comes with four bedrooms, including a massive master suite that’s got its own seating area with fireplace, dual baths and walk-in closets.
And as if the views couldn’t get any better, you can actually enjoy them outdoors thanks to four large terraces that give you a 360-degree look at the city.
The home is located in L.A.’s exclusive Century building, which has luxurious amenities, including an oversized pool with cabanas, gym and fitness studio, movie theater and around-the-clock concierge and security.
You can scoop up Perry’s property, but, as with most celebrity homes, it’ll cost you. The pristine penthouse is on the market for a whopping $35 million. See more photos from the listing by Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass.