When Matthew McConaughey plays bartender at home, here's what he serves up

In “White Boy Rick,” Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey plays a struggling single father in ‘80s Detroit, whose son becomes an FBI informant. In real life, the actor and father of three — Levi, 10, Vida, 8, and Livingston, 5 — is riding high. He’s proud of his film and the character he plays, whom he described as “living off of the hopes and dreams of the future, while reciting nostalgia from the past.”

McConaughey, meanwhile, is firmly entrenched in the present. And movies aside, he’s now the proud co-parent of Wild Turkey Longbranch, a small-batch Kentucky bourbon, in collaboration with a master distiller.

“He sent me 80-something bottles to test, which was pretty fun homework. On my birthday, I was down camping with my family. I had taken these latest four bottles. That night around the campfire, I took a sip, and that was it,” said McConaughey.

Given McConaughey’s smooth relationship with libations, we had to ask him about the one item he must have in his home bar. He doesn’t hesitate.

“I’m a short fat tumbler guy. I don’t like the tall cocktail drinks. Not too heavy but enough to have some girth. I want to see my drink. I don’t do long stem glasses,” he said.

We found four that we think just might meet with his approval.

Taylor'd Milestones Whiskey Glass, $22 (normally $28), Amazon

Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Old Fashioned/Whiskey Cocktail Glass, $48, Amazon

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Double-Wall Whiskey Glasses, $20, Sur la Table

Signature Kentfield Glass, Set of 8, $46, Wayfair

Plus, given that he lives in hot and humid Texas with his kids and wife, Camila Alves, it’s all about keeping drinks cold.

“If I am going to ice it down, I will compact that ice into a block so it doesn’t melt too quick. We gotta have good ice. I go clean, on the rocks, or neat, with all my drinks,” he said.

If you need a quicker solution, try these options, which chill your drinks without ruining or diluting the taste.

Mason Stones, Set of 9, $20, Sur la Table

glacio Ice Cube Molds, $17, Amazon

Kollea Stainless Steel Reusable Ice Cubes Chilling Stones, $14, Amazon

Country Home: Glacier Rock Cooling Stones, $18, Overstock