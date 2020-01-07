You know the saying, “Out with the old, in with the new"? Well, when it comes to budget makeovers, sometimes it’s best to keep the old things and just give them new life.

Rebecca Celhar of Moorestown, New Jersey, found a way to completely transform her dark and dated master bedroom for only $526. Her money-saving trick was simply working with items she already had on hand.

Before: Black-out drapes and dark furniture made the room feel like a cave. Rebecca Celhar/ Hello Central Avenue

Celhar, who described her old bedroom as feeling like a “cramped, dreary cave,” wanted it to feel lighter and brighter.

“I don't mind having soft pops of color, but I find neutrals really calming,” she told TODAY Home. “Having two spirited little ones, I need all of the calming vibes I can get!”

Her style preference is a mix of modern and traditional pieces with a coastal flair.