Gomez used PVC plastic 3D wall panels from Wayfair to get the look, and painted some of the triangles green to give it a fun kaleidoscope effect.

While she went into the project thinking it’d be a DIY, she quickly realized the panels were really hard to cut with the tools she had at home. “I tried a utility knife, a saw and electric saw,” she said. But none of them worked, so, she enlisted the help of a local business that deals specifically with these products.

Gomez painted around 250 triangles in total. (The tape was removed once the paint dried.) Tina Gomez

“I found that there wasn't much information online on how to work with this material,” she said, adding that she learned a lot from the installers. “You need a pair of heavy-duty scissors to cut them, and you have to spray paint them to get a smooth finish.”

Once the company installed the product and spray painted it, Gomez got to work on adding her own flair, taping around the triangle shapes and individually painting some of them green, which she said was the most challenging and time-consuming part. “But the result was definitely worth it.”

She said the wall gives the room a mesmerizing effect. “Once I step in my bedroom, it can take my mind off things. It really makes up for all the time and money I put into it.”