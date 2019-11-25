'Mary Poppins' author P.L. Travers' London home is for sale

P.L. Travers once lived in this charming home that's now for sale. Take a look inside!
Image: MARY POPPINS 1964 Disney film starring Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews in Disney's "Mary Poppins" filmAlamy Stock Photo

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

It’s a home that can only be described as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

“Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers lived in this charming four-bedroom house in London from 1962 until her passing in 1996. And now, it’s on the market for around $6.2 million (just a spoonful of sugar helps that number go down).

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
The charming Chelsea home has over 2,195 square feet of space.Courtesy of Russell Simpson

According to a press release issued to TODAY Home by real estate agency Russell Simpson, Travers purchased the home following the release of “Mary Poppins From A to Z” and went on to write additional books while living in the house.

P. L. Travers, creator of "Mary Poppins"Getty Images

It was also featured in the 2013 movie “Saving Mr. Banks,” which starred Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson and focused on Walt Disney’s quest to obtain the rights to “Mary Poppins.”

Imagine watching "Mary Poppins" with your kids in the very house where the author once lived.Courtesy of Russell Simpson

The four-story home has been recently refurbished and includes a cinema room, wine cellar and garden.

The lovely gardenCourtesy of Russell Simpson

There’s plenty of space to entertain guests, including a sunny reception room when you first enter the home, as well as a large living area with an elegant kitchen and dining space.

The kitchen has been modernized.Courtesy of Russell Simpson

And if you want to feel inspired to write the next big book, there’s a sitting area and study where you can channel Travers’ magical writing skills.

A quiet sitting area and study is just waiting for you to work on your next big project.Courtesy of Russell Simpson

“It’s a real pleasure to market a home previously owned by one of the most influential authors of the 20th century,” Hugo Cordle, sales negotiator at specialist Chelsea estate agents Russell Simpson, said in a statement issued to TODAY Home. “It’s hard to not imagine Mary Poppins and her famous umbrella swooping in to arrive on the roof terrace.”

Actress Julie Andrews swoops in on an umbrella in a scene from the movie "Mary Poppins."Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

See more pictures of this “practically perfect in every way” property at the listing.

Julie Andrews looks back on 'Mary Poppins' and her legendary career

Oct. 15, 201906:26
Julie Pennell