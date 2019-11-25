Sign up for our newsletter

It’s a home that can only be described as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

“Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers lived in this charming four-bedroom house in London from 1962 until her passing in 1996. And now, it’s on the market for around $6.2 million (just a spoonful of sugar helps that number go down).

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The charming Chelsea home has over 2,195 square feet of space. Courtesy of Russell Simpson

According to a press release issued to TODAY Home by real estate agency Russell Simpson, Travers purchased the home following the release of “Mary Poppins From A to Z” and went on to write additional books while living in the house.

P. L. Travers, creator of "Mary Poppins" Getty Images

It was also featured in the 2013 movie “Saving Mr. Banks,” which starred Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson and focused on Walt Disney’s quest to obtain the rights to “Mary Poppins.”