It’s a home that can only be described as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!
“Mary Poppins” author P.L. Travers lived in this charming four-bedroom house in London from 1962 until her passing in 1996. And now, it’s on the market for around $6.2 million (just a spoonful of sugar helps that number go down).
According to a press release issued to TODAY Home by real estate agency Russell Simpson, Travers purchased the home following the release of “Mary Poppins From A to Z” and went on to write additional books while living in the house.
It was also featured in the 2013 movie “Saving Mr. Banks,” which starred Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson and focused on Walt Disney’s quest to obtain the rights to “Mary Poppins.”
The four-story home has been recently refurbished and includes a cinema room, wine cellar and garden.
There’s plenty of space to entertain guests, including a sunny reception room when you first enter the home, as well as a large living area with an elegant kitchen and dining space.
And if you want to feel inspired to write the next big book, there’s a sitting area and study where you can channel Travers’ magical writing skills.
“It’s a real pleasure to market a home previously owned by one of the most influential authors of the 20th century,” Hugo Cordle, sales negotiator at specialist Chelsea estate agents Russell Simpson, said in a statement issued to TODAY Home. “It’s hard to not imagine Mary Poppins and her famous umbrella swooping in to arrive on the roof terrace.”
