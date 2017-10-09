Ever wanted to peek inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s former New York City penthouse? You got it, dude!
The fashion moguls and former "Full House" stars owned a 5,725-square-foot new construction apartment in the West Village neighborhood from 2009 to 2010, and it’s currently on the market for a whopping $25 million.
According to the listing, this luxurious property comes with some amazing views of the city’s skyline.
Located at One Morton Square, a coveted condominium building with a doorman, concierge, fitness center, children's playroom and an on-site-attended parking garage, the apartment has its own private elevator landing.
Inside, a large living area features a wood-burning fireplace and mantel imported from France along with a wall of windows that floods the space with natural sunlight.
A gorgeous glass wine refrigerator — which doubles as a work of art and can hold up to 1,000 bottles of your favorite vino — floats in between the living room and the kitchen.
If you love to cook, you’ll appreciate the spacious kitchen which features sleek wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large work space that also doubles as a breakfast bar.
The home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bath. In the master suite, there’s a gigantic walk-in closet which, if we’re being honest, is about the size of most studio apartments in Manhattan. Just think of how many Olsen-designed outfits could fit in there!
The master bath is just as generously proportioned and features a claw-foot soaking tub and marble shower. With a crisp white color scheme and tons of natural light, it looks like a relaxing room in which to wind down.
