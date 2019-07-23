What can’t Martha Stewart do?

The lifestyle expert and TV host is at it again on Instagram, dishing out tips and tricks to over 454,000 followers.

When faced with a stubborn barcode or price sticker on a new pie pan, Stewart reaches for a hair dryer to tackle the problem.

Instead of scraping and scrubbing vigorously to get the sticker off, she uses the common hair tool to heat up and loosen the sticker's adhesive. In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Stewart directs viewers as she demonstrates her process. "Apply the heat very closely to the sticker. It loosens the glue and the sticker is easily removed. This can be done on metal, glass, wood, stone, anything. How simple!" she explained.

Seconds later, Stewart peels the sticker off in one quick motion.

It’s easy and simple tricks like these that have helped transform Stewart into the media mogul she is today. Having written dozens of lifestyle books and cookbooks, Stewart seems to have a hack for every dilemma.

Followers on Instagram love Stewart's tip and are excited to try it out themselves.

One commenter wrote “Thank you! Those stickers drive me nutz, especially inside or on the bottom of kids shoes.” Another follower added, “You just changed my life. I loathe those things!”

Whether she's sharing a food photo or a kitchen hack, we love Martha Stewart and can’t wait to see what she comes up with next!