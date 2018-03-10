Martha Stewart's closet is as expertly organized as you'd expect

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Organization lovers, this one's for you.

Martha Stewart has the clothes in her closet arranged by item and color, spaced evenly apart — of course. No one would expect anything less.

The domestic guru recently revealed her impeccable wardrobe in the latest issue of Martha Stewart Living, and it feels like the type of organization that would make your mornings — and maybe life — run a little smoother.

Martha Stewart's shoes are organized by style. She has multiple colors of the same pairs. Marcus Nilsson / Martha Stewart Living

Since her Bedford, New York, home didn’t have a place that could fit her entire wardrobe, Stewart converted a small unused bedroom into the walk-in closet last fall, tapping design consultant Chris Reynolds of California Closets to help.

Featuring classic custom cabinetry from the company (in "Cashmere" finish), the room feels elegant but also functional.

The marble on top of this bureau was carved by a local stonecutter. Marcus Nilsson / Martha Stewart Living

A two-sided bureau that Stewart already owned was transformed into a clothes-folding station. Topped with marble similar to the kind on her kitchen’s pastry counter; it also holds an antique jewelry box and mirror.

Her accessories are stacked for easy viewing. Marcus Nilsson / Martha Stewart Living

Inside the drawers, each accessory is slightly staggered, making it so that every glove, scarf and shawl can be easily seen.