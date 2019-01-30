Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 30, 2019, 2:03 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Get your wallets ready because Martha Stewart just released a new "shop" on Amazon and you're going to want everything.

The lifestyle expert is now selling a range of products, including footwear, pet supplies, gardening tools, crafting and more. So, allow Martha to help you revamp your home and closet this year.

Here are some of our favorite products from her collection of curated goods.

Aerosoles Martha Stewart Bridgehampton Rain Boot, $79, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

These stylish booties are water resistant and have a classic silhouette that will work with almost anything in your closet.

Martha Stewart Lemongrass Verbena Cat Wipes, $10, Amazon

Pet owners will love the convenience of these wipes. These all-purpose, natural cleaning wipes will get your cat squeaky clean. There are also options for dogs as well.

The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything, $21, Amazon

Martha's latest book release is the ultimate lifestyle handbook with hundreds of ideas and inspirations.

Martha Stewart 3-Piece Japanese Authentic Garden Tool Kit, $88, Amazon

This set of gardening tools includes a garden fork, sickle hoe and spoon trowel. They have hardwood handles and steel blades.

Safavieh Martha Stewart Collection Non-Slip Hard Floor Rubber Area Rug, $45 (usually $51), Amazon

This non-slip pad will hold your rug in place. It helps makes the home safer by preventing slips and falls.

Martha Stewart Fine Glitter, $25, Amazon

For those who enjoy crafting, you'll love Martha's 24-pack of fine glitter. Use it to jazz up all kinds of DIYs, homemade cards and decor.

