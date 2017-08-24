Mark Twain's charming family farm is for sale — see inside!

share tweet pin email

Bibliophiles, rejoice! Mark Twain’s family farmhouse, a property evoking timeless Americana with modern upgrades, is now on the market. The estate, purchased by the famed writer in 1909 for one of his daughters, is currently on the market for $1.85 million.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images Samuel Clemens, best known by his pen name, Mark Twain, wrote the classic novel "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and its sequel, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."

Located in Redding, Connecticut, on 18.7 acres, “Jean's Farm” — named for Twain’s youngest daughter — was originally built in 1787. Much of it, though, has been renovated for modern times by the current owners, who purchased the property in 2013.

Virtual203 The home is called "Jean's Farm," named after Twain's youngest daughter.

According to the listing, the white farmhouse features a living room with Carlisle hickory signature floors, antique ceiling beams, a mudroom and new doors and windows. Bright and airy with plenty of natural sunlight beaming in from outside, the home has white walls and elegant, decorative features.

Virtual203 Although built in 1787, the home features modern flourishes thanks to renovations by its current owners.

The kitchen, which has been completely upgraded, is outfitted with Crema Marfil marble counters, custom cabinetry and Gaggenau premium appliances. A large butternut island counter provides workspace and seating, plus there’s a built-in banquette dining area perfect for a casual meal with family, friends or even a book club.

Virtual203 The thoroughly modern kitchen

There’s not one, but two master suites with adjacent dens. The bathrooms include recessed lighting and spa-like features.

Virtual203

Virtual203

A finished attic makes a great playroom for the kids, and there’s also a full playroom and sports court on the property.

Virtual203

The barn, which was built in the 1860s, has been updated to include a full apartment. And if can't get enough of the creative vibes from this storied estate, there’s a separate art studio for your enjoyment.

On nice days, you can go outside and take in the sprawling estate, which is covered in lush green grass and gardens surrounding the house. A heated gunite pool is also on the property, just begging you to jump in.

Virtual203

See more information about this enchanting estate at William Raveis Luxury Properties.