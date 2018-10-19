Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In a city where square footage is a hot commodity, “Law & Order: SVU” actress Mariska Hargitay and her husband, "Younger" star Peter Hermann, sure do own a lot of it.

The New York City townhouse that the couple shares with their three children boasts almost 7,000 square feet, encompassing six whole stories. It’s a dream house with its own elevator and landscaped rear garden, and now, another lucky family will be able to call this place home. That’s because Hargitay and Hermann are selling it for a cool $10.75 million.

So, it's a little expensive at $10.75 million, but this NYC townhouse is quite the dream, right? Guillaume Gaudet

While the sticker price might seem a bit shocking, once you see all the luxurious features, you’ll be inspired to try to scrape up the cash yourself (check under those sofa cushions, people!).

But even if you can’t afford the fancy place, you can still dream, right?

Situated on a pretty tree-lined street on the Upper West Side, the house features a double parlor floor with high ceilings, a gas fireplace and mirrored walls that make the space feel even bigger. There’s also a dining room that overlooks the garden.