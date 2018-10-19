Get the latest from TODAY
In a city where square footage is a hot commodity, “Law & Order: SVU” actress Mariska Hargitay and her husband, "Younger" star Peter Hermann, sure do own a lot of it.
The New York City townhouse that the couple shares with their three children boasts almost 7,000 square feet, encompassing six whole stories. It’s a dream house with its own elevator and landscaped rear garden, and now, another lucky family will be able to call this place home. That’s because Hargitay and Hermann are selling it for a cool $10.75 million.
While the sticker price might seem a bit shocking, once you see all the luxurious features, you’ll be inspired to try to scrape up the cash yourself (check under those sofa cushions, people!).
But even if you can’t afford the fancy place, you can still dream, right?
Situated on a pretty tree-lined street on the Upper West Side, the house features a double parlor floor with high ceilings, a gas fireplace and mirrored walls that make the space feel even bigger. There’s also a dining room that overlooks the garden.
One floor down on the garden level, you’ll find the cheerful kitchen with yellow cabinets and tons of natural sunlight. An L-shaped booth by the window provides a cute place to casually dine.
You can also eat outside in your private backyard, complete with your own built-in barbecue pit.
The entire third floor of the property houses the master suite, which includes a gorgeous bathroom featuring marble accents on the double sinks, tub and steam shower. A double walk-in closet and dressing room with a small terrace are also part of the suite.
The fourth and fifth floors are where you’ll find the other four bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and one with a terrace. One of them features a nautical theme with fun boat wallpaper and a rope-style statement light fixture.
On the top floor, there’s a sunroom with access to two outdoor terraces — imagine the get-togethers you could have up there when it’s warm!
The home is listed by Robby Browne, Chris Kann and Jennifer Ireland of Corcoran, along with Alexa Lambert of Stribling. See more pictures of the gorgeous home at Corcoran.com.