Jan. 30, 2019, 10:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Netflix sensation Marie Kondo brought her organizational acumen to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday, helping the comedian get his office together and bringing order to his life.

"I woke up upset because I dreamed you came in my office and started destroying my things," Kimmel said at the beginning of the segment. He feared Kondo would make him throw everything away, but, through a translator, the "Tidying Up" host reassured him that that's not the case. He'll be the one doing all the work, she confirmed, and no one is forced to throw out anything.

After Kimmel and his assistants took a moment to thank the office, as is Kondo's ritual, the late-night host confessed he'd "like it not to look like a rumpus room." A surprised Kondo then stumbled onto Kimmel's large collection of black socks that he keeps in the office because he needs to wear them on the show.

He said they don't necessarily "spark joy," the requirement to keep items in Kondo's method, but she encouraged him to express gratitude to them anyway. "Thanks, socks, for always being there in the drawer and for, you know, protecting my feet and keeping them warm and for all the other great things you do."

"Perfect," a delighted Kondo replied.

Kondo also addressed one of her most controversial, and most misinterpreted, opinions — that people should only keep 30 books — as she and Kimmel began to go through his overstuffed bookshelf.

"I don't know where that rumor came from. It's a complete misconception," she said. There's no limit on books in the Konmari method.

After organizing the bookshelf, Kimmel and Kondo moved into the general office. Again, the method was to touch each and every item, confirming which items bring joy.

Throughout the search, Kimmel found himself rediscovering items — including an emergency ladder, a pair of missing pants and even a dead cockroach! The latter being a more unwelcome surprise.

Kimmel also showed Kondo a sculpture of his grandfather's head he keeps on a coffee table.

"Perhaps you can create one dedicated shelf for your grandfather's head," Kondo suggested.

Once they finished, Kimmel admitted, "I feel more stable emotionally now."

Three days later, it seemed like Kondo had a positive effect when we see that Kimmel's office had been totally cleaned up.

Sadly, two days after that, things returned to a messy state, which, surely, can't spark much joy.